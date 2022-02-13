BYH NCDOT for having such shoddy construction standards that the noise barrier y'all just made is falling apart and failing to do its job already. Mostly likely it will take you even longer to replace or fix the broken piece as well. Meanwhile we all will be bothered by the noise.
BOHs: Teacher and parent here. The very second you ban books, kids will want to read them and will find a way to do that. Shouldn't we continue to have the choice to read what we want to read? Oh, that's right, I can no longer find a copy of Dr. Seuss's "And to think I saw it on Mulberry Street" because it's been, say it with me, "banned." This is the U.S., isn't it?
BYH. Liberals do not applaud riots and violence. Never. We support nonviolent protests. When truckers block the main thoroughfares and highways into or out of a city, the lives of city residents and livelihood of business owners is compromised.
Parents: Instead of slandering schools, try volunteering your time or money. Better yet, try another school!
Bless your heart Pitt County, it looks like you would learn how to work the technology that we call the internet before you try to stream your meetings. It is very sad that your technology department cannot get you meetings to stream correctly.
BYH to the legions of whiners and complainers. For a while, you got a pass because COVID has been stressful for everyone. But if you're still that way two years into the pandemic, it's just who you are as a person.
BYH to Uncle Joe. It seems to me that President Biden could easily accomplish his presidential duties from an assisted living facility. Not only would this be more economical than heating the White House but it would lessen the burden of Dr. Jill having to take care of him.
We’ve invented heaven and ICUs because we are unable to accept our finite nature
BOH. The fundamental question in education comes down to this: Should the state fund the education of our children, or should the state fund the public school system? If the latter, then continue funneling our money to school administrators and teachers’ unions. If the former, then fund the children and their education. Can’t do both.
Parents have the right and responsibility to determine what their children are
exposed to, You do not get to tell them to sit down and shut up. A book about sexual assault by a coach on a student is not appropriate. What about Charles Dickens, Homers Illiad and Mark Twain?
I don't know about you but I am getting really tired of this administration buying votes with my money. The mid terms can't come soon enough so maybe some sanity can be restored to our great country.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.