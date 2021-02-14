How can a major taxpayer-supported university put out an athletic department financial report like that? Was it an early attempt at April Fools? Showing a profit? It is rather embarrassing I think and I can lie as good as the next liar. Heaven help us.
BMH. I went shopping at the supermarket today and bought eggs, milk, bread and ham. The checkout girl said “You must be single.” “How did you know that,” I asked? She said, “Because you’re ugly.” I now have a food delivery service.
BYH, Good to see that Greg Murphy can talk to Suddenlink because they sure will not talk to their customers
BYH to Cedric who works at Pugh’s Tire & Service at the mall. This young man made my day by quickly changing my tire. But it was his polite and professional manner that really left an impression on me the most. Thank you Cedric!
BYH, if ECU keeps changing names of buildings we will soon be playing games at Football Field and Baseball Stadium.
BYH to the Greenville Utility truck drivers who pull their rigs out onto N.C. 43. They don’t seem to realize that the speed limit is 55 mph. I’ve seen several “near misses” where car drivers have had to hit their brakes to avoid rear-end collisions.
ECU continues to transfer “institutional and reserve funds” to the athletic department but also continues to whine about a lack of state funding. It is a classic case of give me the money but do not ask what I waste it on.
Using the same analysis that ECU used on their athletic department budget makes me richer than Bill Gates. However, my banker did not agree and asked me to change banks. I tried to explain how ECU arrived at their figures but he threatened to call security. Discretion being the better part of valor I tried it at Walmart with the same results. Arrrgh.
We are going to defeat COVID when we cannot stop car warranty telemarketers? I doubt it.
BYH, the English language is so weird. Every C in Pacific Ocean is pronounced differently.
BMH, I’ve opened a can of worms. They hardly move, just lay in there and squiggle a little. Hardly the chaos that is advertised.
No BYH for TV commercials. Yesterday there were nine commercials in one break. I thought that must be a record. But no, the next break had 14 commercials. This gives me plenty of time to go get a drink or something to eat.
BTHs of Dr. Jennifer Fishel and staff. I recently had an appointment and, being hearing impaired, I told Dr. Fishel that I couldn’t read lips with a mask. She left the exam room and returned with a see-through mask. She also informed her staff who did the same. Her kind gesture was much appreciated.
