BYH to the writer claiming that liberals do not applaud riots. When asked by a reporter when the riots and destruction in Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, and other cities would end, VP Kamala Harris said “they won’t end — and they shouldn’t end.” Check it out for yourself.
Madison Cawthorn recently wrote: they want to silence me because they’re after you, the American people. No Madison, it is you “they” want to silence. You need to grow up and start taking responsibility for your own actions. And look up the definition of “ projecting.”
Dr. Murphy writes about COVID overwhelming targeting “seniors and those with preexisting conditions and comorbidities.” He fails to point out that the overwhelming majority of COVID cases are in the unvaccinated. Could that be because the unvaccinated are largely Republicans?
BYH to Democrats. If you like inflation and paying higher and higher prices, please continue to vote for them.
BOHs. Does anyone else realize that Trump "slipped through the cracks" to secure his party's nomination in 2016? His ineptness showed all the time: No prior office and not understanding the Constitution or how Congress worked. He rewrote the prerequisites for holding that office.
Our Republican representatives should tell us how it feels to live in fear of a disgraced former president.
Bless our hearts. The North Carolina Supreme Court rejected the election boundary plan for the state drawn up by the legislature and told them, “Try again.” However, the court refused to indicate which districts and which boundaries they found unacceptable. How can the legislature be expected to create a new plan which the Supreme Court will find acceptable? This is simply a move to justify the four Democrat justices' seizing the Constitutional legislative role of drawing the boundaries themselves.
“Diversity” has been completely corrupted by progressives to mean nothing more than management by superficial labels. True diversity, of thought, of opinion, of personality types, of background, of viewpoints, is rejected with a vengeance.
BYH to irony. The crowd that follows a man who has cheated on every one of his three wives (with a porn star no less), brags about cheating on his taxes, makes fun of disabled persons, isn't a Christian, lies as easily as he breaths, brags about grabbing women by their, well, you know ... now wants to ban books on moral grounds, You can't make up this kind of crazy.
Just when you think Greg Murphy can't go any lower, he finds a new way to dig down. His fear-mongering, pandering to conspiracy theorists and small-mindedness is a huge disappointment and disgrace to Eastern North Carolina. I won't ever vote for him again.
