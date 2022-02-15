So the jerks continue to noise pollute the East Tenth and South Elm area with their disgusting car/truck noise 24/7. Next election I will vote for whichever candidate will publicly denounce and decisively shut down this moronic behavior once and for all. The Greenville marketing slogan should be changed from “Greenville, find yourself in good company” to “find yourself in obnoxious noise company because your elected leaders don’t care.”
BYH, Five Point Plaza should remain as it is. Developing it would kill other businesses in the area as well as reduce the number of people who go to uptown. BYH consultant, this is a gathering place — filling every space available doesn’t fly here. There are plenty of empty buildings that can be used/converted.
Bless my heart! No, I’m not missing The Donald yet. Gas prices are constantly up and down, no matter who is president. Food shortages at the grocery store will work themselves out. Inflation will get resolved. I’m not missing Trump’s know-it-all attitude, his smirk of a smile and his delusion of greatness. Those are just a few of the things that I don’t miss.
BYH, young people. Don’t get too cocky. You are just old people who haven’t grown into your age yet.
To the contributor asking if I missed the former “loser president:” nope, I do not and never will. I can’t wait until he reaps what he has sown! Bless his crooked heart!
Amen to chicken pot pie! I like it too.
BYH, one idiot is one idiot. Two idiots are two idiots. Ten thousand idiots are a political party.
BYH to the bricks on Fifth Street at the stoplight. Paid all that money to put them there and now they are loose and make my car fly in the air like the railroad tracks on Arlington Boulevard. Fix both so I don’t end up airborne.
No BYH to Rob Hunden of Hunden Strategic Partners. He is advising the City Council and staff to build apartments on top of retail space in the Five Points public gathering place in our downtown. There is nothing strategic about building apartments on top of retail space in the city’s major public gathering place for Freeboot, Umbrella Market and music events. My strategic advice is go jump in the Tar River.
BMH, I have lived in Greenville for almost 20 years. During that time, I have come in contact with a lot of really nice people of all colors and backgrounds. I have also read a lot of local comments in different sections of this paper and heard some in the broadcast media. So after these many years, I have come to one conclusion and that is that Greenville is blessed with more than its fair share of village idiots.