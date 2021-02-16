Bless your heart and thank you to Greenville Utilities for quickly restoring the power outage on Frog Level Road on Saturday. Your quick response was very much appreciated!
Thanks you to all the Scouts and their parents for the good work you have done on your food drive. It’s sad that you didn’t get better participation from the donors.
Bless your heart to People’s Baptist Church, which for the last few weeks has been having an event to give food to people who need it — on Saturdays between 10-11:30 a.m. to the first 1,200 people there. This is the kindness we need in the world right now. Thank you.
BYH Town of Bethel for not enforcing bylaws in reference to chickens, hens, roosters, livestock and old cars in the yard. There are hens roaming in neighbors’ yards even after warnings were issued. Every time you issue warnings, they get rid of them but within weeks they bring more back. Since you have tickets for breaking the rules, please start issuing them.
BYH, I’m fairly certain that the person who put the first R in February is the same one who decided how Wednesday is spelled.
BYH! I feel compelled to make this observation concerning restaurants that advertise “chicken and pastry.” Perhaps they should say “PASTRY and chicken” instead. Just saying.
BYH to ECU professors. It should be mandatory to list your real-life work credentials (work time spent on a paying job) in the course catalog. If this were the case, I think many of your students would realize that you had no connection to everyday life.
BMH, I get wistful when I think of Greenville’s world-class heyday for downtown life. In my day we had the Attic, JJ’s, Rathskellar, Grog’s, The Sunset, the Treehouse, Corrigan’s, Premium’s, Piquant Alley, Pantana Bobs, Bogie’s, Peasant’s Cafe and Rafters, and that is not to mention frat hangouts and discos like Chapter X and the Elbow Room. Am I missing any? Back then I saw at least three bands per week downtown.
Bless their hearts. The COVID vaccine team at Vidant urgent care is a well-oiled machine. Have been there twice and received excellent care. Kudos to all of the team.
BYH to the person writing in about the $15 an hour minimum wage and certain jobs only existing as “starter jobs for teenagers.” Bless your brainwashed heart. Do you really believe that we created entire industries and business models for the purpose of giving teenagers starter jobs? Doesn’t it make more sense that those jobs exist to deliver goods and services for which there is public demand? I’m tired of this ageist argument in support of stagnation.
