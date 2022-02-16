BOHs. Eighty percent of Canada’s truckers are vaccinated. The other 20 percent are wimpy truckers running around with freedom signs afraid of a needle, just like the wimpy overweight, undereducated Americans being bottle-fed by right-wing news. So much for the fake tough men and mouthy tough women. They need to grow a backbone and get a shot.
BYH senior citizens. What’s the worst thing that can happen to your retirement? Progressive Democrats.
Bless your heart. A no-knock warrant is a death sentence for somebody. Every American house has a gun inside. Come bursting through my door unannounced in the dead of night and shots will be fired. Police may get me, or I may get them. Either way, an innocent person probably gets shot. Is it really worth it?
There is a new matchmaking service that will find you the love of your life for a fee of up to $300,000. If I had $300,000 I imagine many of the ol’ gals in Pitt County would be knocking on my door to bring me hamburger casseroles or homemade cookies. Around these parts $300,000 puts you in the same category as Bill Gates or a college football coach. But without the $300,000 I remain unloved. Arrrgh.
Do not worry about the national debt. Let those who are owed do the worrying. A contractor once told me that what you owe today is what you will be worth tomorrow. Of course he later filed bankruptcy. I asked the lawyer handling the case how bad it was. The lawyer replied, “It is so bad I doubt I will get my full fee.” Now that is one bad bankruptcy when the lawyer gets slighted.
The comedians at Molly’s Community Cafe on open mic night are way too supportive of people attempting stand-up for the first time and newcomers. This sort of positive and friendly environment might be great for helping people overcome stage fright, and I’ll admit I had a great time and laughed a lot, but y’all need to stop telling so many O.J. Simpson jokes. He was found not guilty! It’s been almost 30 years!
BYH, every great library has something in it to offend everyone.
I don’t know about you but I am getting really tired of this administration buying votes with my money. The mid-terms can’t come soon enough so maybe some sanity can be restored to our great country.
I was speechless when I read the article “Consultant: Build at Five Points.” That is the most ludicrous thing I have heard. Just what downtown does not need: another multi-story mixed-use building. Five Points (what is left of it) is one of the few things left downtown to remind us of the history of Greenville. I remember when it had five points and was quite an alive and bustling area.