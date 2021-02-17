Bless your heart to ECU. You should patent your solution for solving financial problems. In 2020, your athletic department was $20 million in the hole. With little money coming in from ticket sales, you were able to pay off the debt and are now making money. You should take pride in getting out of debt and share your methods with the world.
BYH to DOT workers who “attempted” to patch the potholes in Tucker Road in Simpson. What a terrible job!
When working at home on a VPN, you become part of your company’s network and take on the speeds of that connection. Most of the time, speeds are a lot slower than the speeds you are paying for. If you work for a large company, most employees are working at one time, which bogs down your internet connection even more. Close your VPN when you don’t need it for faster speeds.
Bless your hearts to all my bleeding heart neighbors with the love and goodness signs in your yards. I noticed this morning that not a single one of you had placed a canned food donation on your porch for the Scouts to pick up. Like most people with signs and banners you talk a good game but don’t seem to be able to help when it really counts.
BYH to the one saying according to Trump logic, the stock market highs make Biden the greatest president ever. I bet you were one of the people saying, like Obama did, that three years into the Trump term, it was Obama’s economy. Bless your hypocritical heart
Bless our collective hearts. We live in a society that caters to whiners and malcontents. It is time for people to grow up and stop all the whining and complaining. Worry about things that are important, like your health, your family, your job. Never saw anyone who was helped by the name of a building, a monument, the name of the rice you eat, or the name on your pancake syrup. Stop catering to whiners.
BMH, we look back to our past and see people that have done well by us. So we honor them by naming things after them that we’ve been able to construct through their efforts. But then we look back at them and say “Bad!” because they weren’t smart enough to see into the future and know what our current standards and morals are? Please! Disingenuous, at best. Acknowledge the good and bad, keep names.
BYH to the nurses at Vidant complaining about your raise! At least you received a raise. The rest of the staff did not receive anything. BYH to the powers that be at VMC. Nurses are not the only staff working with COVID patients, for example, X-ray techs, SLPs, occupation and physical therapists, and housekeeping.
