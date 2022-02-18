BYH Vidant, it’s a waste of money to have these outreach clinics in Greenville for us city employees. They only see a few patients a day with two nurses on duty. Time to look at other options.
Your wife said, “Don’t buy me anything for Valentine’s Day.” And so you did not. Then on Valentine’s Day she said, “You don’t love me anymore.” To which you replied, “But you told me not to buy you anything.” Her reply, “If you really loved me you would have disobeyed and gone to the jewelry store.” The moral of the story is that long-married men are a target. Winning is impossible. Accept your shame.
BYH to the people on Bell Arthur Road who own a half a dozen pit bulls that bark for hours at a time. If you feed, water and give them shelter this will stop and your neighbors will have peace. If you can’t take care of your dogs you don’t need them.
BYH developers for pushing sprawl onto city leaders looking for a buck instead of considering quality-of-life preferences. Union Park does not need a hotel and Five Points Plaza does need a parking deck. Enough with the traffic congestion ideas; we want more greenways, trails, sidewalks, parks and green spaces for clean air and community-building, not more empty strip malls and chain restaurants. People wish to live; not just consume.
So every other city has developers buying vacant parking lots and building vertical mixed-use developments with embedded parking structures. It increases their tax base and provides new business opportunities in the associated commercial spaces. We also have a 19-acre park along the river for events. What am I missing? Don’t be stupid. Be proactive and develop.
BYH, never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.
BYH! How many people have to die or get injured at the intersection of Evans and Howell Street before our city leaders do something about this? Here’s a few ideas, put a light at that intersection or a flashing light crosswalk. I wonder if it were in an affluent neighborhood would it only take one or two fatalities before the city would react? Something to think about. Do something before someone else loses their life!
Bless your heart, Haggatha the Demon Heart! I bless thee, for thine heart is cursed by demons. Also bless the demons that cursed your heart. Let’s not forget about them. They also have hearts which require blessings. Swiftly blessmaster! Send thine blessings forward! We all know what happens to demon-cursed hearts that remain unblessed.
“No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.” Bless your heart, Plato.
