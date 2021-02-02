BOHs. As a country the hatred for other’s views needs to stop. If we keep our anger pride and revenge, our country will disappear and be a memory. Freedom comes from each person taking responsibility for his or her own views and respecting others’ right to have an opinion. That is why our soldiers gave their lives so each person could have freedom, keep it or junk it.
BYH to the nurse “mosquitoes” at the Greenville mass COVID-19 vaccination. For the first time in 76 years, I was poked by a needle so small and so sharp that there was not even the usual “little pinch” — much less the sting from the dreaded horse needles rammed into our little butts in the early 1950s.
Facebook friends are special, though we don’t always get along. If you don’t lose one now and then, you’re doing something wrong. BYH.
BYH. Have faith in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Don’t forget they make Viagra and if they can raise the dead, they can save the living!
BYH Pitt Public Health Department, your scheduler could not have been nicer! The process was easy and I am so glad to be getting my vaccination today! To those on here expressing problems getting on the waiting list, ask for help from your 12-year-old grandchild!
When will the banks reopen for business? I am tired of spending hours in drive-through lines waiting to make a deposit or cash a check. Should I assume that bankers are not as smart as people at gas stations and retail stores? Are face protection and clear barriers insufficient to protect us in banks?
BYH Piedmont Natural Gas employees. You worked all Friday night in the freezing cold, then continued through Saturday to get your customers in the Farmville area up and running. A special BYH to Kelsey for your professional and customer friendly attitude. PNG can be proud of all of you.
BTHs of local grocery stores. I was just in Harris Teeter and saw a customer who was openly carrying a gun. I complained to the store manager. He really didn’t care. Had a similar experience with the manager of a Food Lion when a customer came in packing. The manager there claimed that the law required him to serve pistol-packing customers. I’m running out of stores where it’s safe to shop.
BYH to the person telling teachers to go to work and quit complaining. If you had to do the job of a teacher for one day you would be shouting for teacher raises. It is not safe when the disinfecting wipes provided by the school system (not PCS) have mold on them! Who would have guessed that is even possible! Please get accurate information before making accusations or judgments of others.
