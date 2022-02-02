Authors of books banned by school boards are probably glad about their narrow-minded decisions. There’s not much kids like better than forbidden fruit. They’ll buy it or check it out from their public library. It will be read.
To help the grocery inflation outlined in the DR on Jan. 29: leave off the Wonder Bread, Coke, Doritos and bacon and look for less expensive brands of the other items mentioned. You’ll end up healthier, wealthier and wiser.
Thank goodness we have some people with common sense on the town council. The vocal group of NIMBY’s that are protesting crypto have a hidden agenda. At first they wanted to talk about the location being near a school. Give me a break; like the servers would irradiate the children. Now they want to rave on about how more power use generates more greenhouse gases. If you are so concerned stop using Twitter, Reddit, Linkdin, Instagram and buy a Tesla.
BYH, the instances of “To Kill a Mockingbird” being removed from school curricula have concerned the racial aspects of the subject matter as well as the use of the N-word in context with the time, place and story. It’s pretty much a story about old time Democrats that is now being removed by New Joe Biden Democrats. But go ahead and lay it on the “right,” since it’s just another day in the BYH column.
BMH. Electric car charging is going to have a larger carbon footprint than cryptomining. It doesn’t take a stupid professor to figure that out.
BYH and good job to the Greenville City Council. Pushing for investment is never easy, especially when people are protesting and calling you out. Good work and keep it up. Greenville needs investment and jobs, and you will continue to hear the naysayers, but keep fighting for it because you are doing the right thing to grow the community.
BYH to our citizens. Instead of allowing the crypto company to come to Greenville, why are we not focusing on solar power? Solar power would benefit us all and help reduce costs to our city and county. Greenville’s mayor should do something that is for everyone’s benefit, not just for a few.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Donald Trump is guilty of the worst crime any president has ever committed against the USA.
Bless those who think we need online gambling permitted or casinos here in Pitt County. We already have the poker machines. We just call them sweepstakes. They can be found on U.S. 13/264 Alternate or at the many machines in your small local gas stations. Gamble your money away like a fool or blow it on the so-called education lottery. Bless your hearts and wallets.