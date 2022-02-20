I would like to offer a bless your heart to every American who believes that the Jan. 6 insurrection was legitimate political discourse. I would also like to say, I hope they do not go up, but they do go down for believing that, because that, on Jan. 6, 2001, was not political discourse. Legitimate or illegitimate, it was not political discourse. It was a coup and insurrection against the United States of America. That's what it was, that's what it will always be, and that's it! Goodbye.
BYH: To our stupid president. If you are going to forgive a student debt, everyone else who has a debt should get the same treatment. I guess we all should just not pay our loans and all we owe anymore if this is how Slow Joe thinks.
BYH to the COVID skeptics who believe that carbon dioxide molecules accumulate behind masks AND that the much larger COVID viruses can freely pass through the fabric. Both cannot be true. A mask cannot be impermeable to gas and at the same time allow much larger particles to penetrate. These are also the people who demand the right to evaluate the science on their own without the assistance of experts
It is time for President Biden to mandate wage and price controls, or at least guarantee all citizens, undocumented and refugees a basic income. Cap the amount that any one person can make and limit the amount of wealth any one family may possess. Return wealth to the poor, undocumented and refugees. Equality now.
BYH to the Republican hypocrites who are appalled at the party line 4-3 State Supreme Court ruling against the Republican gerrymandered voting districts, but had no problem with the 2000 U.S. Supreme Court party line vote installing an inept Republican president who messed this country up but good.
Friday "beach party" radio isn't just Friday nights anymore. It's every time we see your political posts! We are so sick of it. In case you've not heard, "public figures" are held to a higher standard. The ones advertising on the party — you've lost our business! Funky Fridays is pleasant, but it stops there!
Just when you think Greg Murphy can't go any lower, he finds a new way to dig down. His fear-mongering, pandering to conspiracy theorists and small-mindedness is a huge disappointment and disgrace to eastern North Carolina. I won't ever vote for him again.
BYH Greg here’s a mental acuity test for you: What’s the poverty rate in the district you represent? How many lawsuits did Trump and allies file to challenge the presidential election? How many were successful? Who’s the legitimately elected president? Should people post unverified information to social media?
