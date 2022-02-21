The true meaning of karma may not be retribution, but in Trump's case I believe he will get karma meaning retribution. I can hope.
This is Public Schools Week. I wonder how Rep. Murphy is celebrating.
BYH to all those who don't know who the Socialist Saul Alinsky was. He had two famous disciples, Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton. So, there must have been a 16-year plan over two presidencies to turn the U.S. into a social democracy like in Europe. And then Trump came along and blew a hole in the middle of that plan. Now the level of anger and vitriol makes more sense. By the way, social democracy is like saying "smart stupidness." I do like a good oxymoron though. They make great cocktail party conversation. Do the Republicans have a 16-year plan to bring the pendulum back toward the middle? I doubt it. All they know is "don't pay no taxes and don't spend no money." Who does that leave us with? Rand Paul?
BYH Republicans. Careful what you wish for. Trump and his goons will turn on you just like they did on Mike Pence.
BYH to the crowd that wanted Hillary Clinton punished for her emails but is wholly silent about Donald Trump's Presidential Record's Act violations in stealing boxes of presidential records and secreting them away to Mar-A-Lago, his personal residence. This guy's supporters give him a mulligan on everything. What a double standard.
BHY to President Putin. You should have invaded Ukraine when you had a strong ally in the White House (Trump). I'm sure he would have even helped you roll out the welcome mat. And with Trump as president, NATO would be gone. Missed opportunity.
Bless Your Heart Vladimir Putin. I am sure you are shaking in your boots knowing Kamala Harris is in Munich working with our allies to stop your invasion. She is a joke, so I hope we sent someone else who is qualified to do the real work. This invasion would not happen on Trump's watch. He and Putin are both disgusting, crazy people but at least they understand each other.
When will Dr. Murphy check facts instead of continuing to listen to Donald Trump? He is still into the wall and the border. Drugs are coming in primarily through legal ports of entry, not the vast southern border. Like Trump, I don't think I can listen to anything he says. SMH to Murphy, who still would rather get "facts" from Facebook.
"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized." That is the 4th Amendment. You can thank the Patriot Act for circumventing our Constitution. No-knock warrants? BYH.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.