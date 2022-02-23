A continued BYH to the anti-development crowd. City Council should vote for rezoning changes that make sense to grow the non-residential tax base. In many cases, it’s a continuation of what is already occurring along those corridors and in those same areas. Grow the community! Provide opportunities for small businesses, jobs, shopping and dining options and tax revenue! The same people arguing against these decisions will be shopping and eating there. Guaranteed!
Well, BMH, anyone who says money can’t buy happiness doesn’t know where to shop!
BTH of the person saying if the intersection of Howell and Evans was in an affluent subdivision there would be a crossing light. Have you seen any kids walking in affluent neighborhoods? All I see are kids driving cars that cost more than my first house.
Bless the heart of the BYH’er who posted “BOH, may we all receive what we wish for others.” That is so true. It would behoove many to think about us while they tear others down and wish ill will — and then claim they are Christians after it all.
Bless my heart, I believe I could eat two gallons of chicken and pastry in one sitting. Where is the best place in Greenville to get some that is not a grocery store? Abram’s?
BYH to the people trying to get into Farrington Trace, the new apartment complex on East Firetower Road. You cannot turn left so you go down to Meeting Place or Red Banks and turn around, dismissing their quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Please be respectful.
BTH of the book banners. Most seem to connect religious upbringing to the reason for banning a book. Unless you’re reading a sanitized version, the most graphic violence and sex ever compiled into a book is in the Bible. Read it from cover to cover — it will curl your hair. If you really want to protect your children from reading about violence and sex, then hide your Bible.
C’mon, Pitt County Schools! BYH for allowing today’s children to grow up not knowing how to print or write properly. My son needed to sign forms to open a bank account. He’s 13 years old and had no idea how to write his signature. None. Zero. Nada.
BYH to a naive City Council for allowing Compute North to exploit our utility. Data mining for cryptocurrency amounts to online gambling. With no local investors, few jobs and detriments to local citizens, who profits? China has banned cryptocurrency and they have few scruples regarding business practices, money-making or the environment. Nearby communities getting data-mining operations are working with a company offering technology with less noise and energy consumption.