I am sorry Cadillac, but your commercial leaves out a lot of people. Good luck with that; you lost me
Bless my heart. It appears according to their commercials that Nissan is a very fast and powerful vehicle. Wonder why they aren’t in Nascar? Just saying.
BYH. Imagine you’re a newcomer to Greenville from a northern, high-taxed, politically-corrupt and thoroughly liberal left state. You’re happy to be in the land of the free with traditional-values kind of people many who have read the bible and even believe in it. Then you read this column. “Honey! Don’t bother to unpack! It’s has to be better farther South! We landed in Portland Southeast!”
BYH: Funny thing about getting older, your eyesight may weaken but you can see through people much better.
BYH to the person in Brook Valley who said they’ve always had Boy Scouts pick up their food donation. I guess BV has the best Boy Scouts just as they have the best shortcut that I always read about in BYH. Maybe your Scouts can give a workshop to other Scouts in Pitt County.
I received my second vaccination at the Greenville Civic Center on Saturday. These folks are fantastic, compassionate and so organized. Thank you to everyone who was there welcoming us, taking care of us and cheering and applauding us as we left. This truly is a well-oiled machine. I’ve talked to friends and family all over the country that still can’t get an appointment. I feel so fortunate to have this protection. Thank You!
No BYH to the gentleman driving a silver GMC Siera pickup on Greenville Boulevard at 8:40 a.m. on Friday that proceeded to hit my white SUV three times in the rear at 45 mph then changed lanes to go around me. I followed you to Red Banks Road as I was talking to the police. The police have your license plate. Turn yourself in.
I asked one of my professors about the college funneling money to the athletic department. The professor said he was not allowed to speak about it and that I should be careful as to what I was saying. “You do not know what you are getting into. Leave it alone. Trust me, save yourself.”
BYH. Praises to Pugh’s at Greenville Mall. It doesn’t matter which tech is helping you, each one is super helpful, polite and smiling. They have helped me so many times. Feeling grateful!
BYH to the individuals reminiscing about the old days of downtown music scene. It it my understanding the downtown organization that sponsors music and events has been working diligently to bring back the music scene once the pandemic subsides. Who knows, maybe we will see The Avett Brothers playing at one of the bars.
