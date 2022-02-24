Oh, bless the hearts of those drivers along 10th Street and elsewhere who cannot seem to comprehend that a posted speed limit is the maximum permitted speed. The key word is “limit.” If you’re not sure what that means, please return to the DMV office and retake your driver’s test. A license to drive is a privilege, not a right. Slow down. The lives you save may be your own family’s.
BYH, some people cry while cutting up an onion. The trick is to not get too emotionally attached.
I read the whole article on the sweep by Bryant and never once saw a mention of the error by the first base ump calling time out mid-pitch. A walk-off homer erased by an inattentive ump and the DR ignores it. BMH, the only thing I can surmise is the DR covered for him because he’s a Democrat.
Bless my heart, I think we should eliminate President’s Day as a holiday and instead make Election Day a national holiday. What better way to honor the founders than by making it easier to vote in this democratic republic experiment of theirs?
Bless our hearts, the month of February is considered Black History Month but I consider every month Black History Month. Black people are contributors every month in one way or another.
Bless our heart to people who would like to get the flu shot but can’t because they don’t have medical insurance. There are a lot of people who would like to get the flu shot but aren’t able to.
I am sorry but anytime a coach throws a punch at another coach at a basketball game he needs to be fired!
Bless our hearts. Why are calendars so scarce? Just a few years ago you could get calendars without a problem but now they are very scarce.
Bless their heart, who was the first person to skydive? That was one brave soul. Or foolish.
Thank you Pitt County commissioners for building more walking trails to which one must drive a car because county facilities are located on roads that are too dangerous to walk or bike on. How about some equity and make county facilities accessible to all people, not just rich car owners?
Bless his heart, Putin is about as afraid of Sleepy Joe as I am of a house fly. Weak. Weak. Weak.
BMH, every fake elector needs to be prosecuted. White people no longer get a pass.
Couldn’t Pooten and Brandon just challenge each other to a game of Wordle?
What, Trudeau is so afraid of Canadians that he established martial law? Really? Canadians are the most compliant, friendly people in the world. Can you say dictator, eh?
Sadly this is what we are dealing with in this day. Freedumb, the belief that your personal freedom outweighs others’ personal safety. SMH.