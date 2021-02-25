Can someone please explain how certain “sports bars” can remain open (no masks on patrons, waitresses, bar tenders, etc., and no social distancing) but there is a strict limit on attending sporting events at high schools and colleges — something you have waited for a long time to watch?
BYH to the local media. You are supposed to report on ECU athletics, not cheerlead.
BYH, Ara Gregorian and ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival. Your artists performing at the Convention Center vaccination site made my day. Everyone in the vaccination and observation areas was comforted and uplifted by your beautiful live performance. Thank you, Carter Coleman, for your artistry on Tuesday. How soothing, how hopeful. Gotta go practice my Handel Sonata #3 now.
BYH to the N.C. State Auditor’s Office and its chief, Beth Wood. Keep up the great work making sure hard-earned tax dollars are put to good use and keeping state agencies and local government accountable for responsible financial stewardship.
BYH to those cyclists who spend special stamped $2 bills. I love how y’all show your support for local businesses, and tracking the bills via wheresgeorge.com has become a new hobby. Keep it up, local businesses need more people like all of you!
No BYH to the complaint about Biden’s deferments. You’ve been had. You obviously know nothing about asthma. As a child, listening to my mother gasping for breath was terrifying! Asthma is a real disability, not non-existent bone spurs.
Bless our hearts, Jeep has been asked to stop using the name Cherokee. GM already stopped using Pontiac.
To those joggers Tuesday morning using Cooper Street in Winterville! What were you thinking? You evidently do not care for your family members. Use better judgment and stay off the roads when you have heavy fog early in the morning. Your families deserve better of you!
I would like to send a big BYH out to the woman who worked at Peaden’s Grill on Tuesday at the drive-through. She is in constant motion but she always has time to smile at her customers. There are a number of stores in Greenville that should teach that to their employees.
BYH to the individual coming out of the China 10/HT gas exit on Fire Tower at noon on Monday. She was trying to take a left. It was a dangerous traffic nightmare. Maybe the city should put more of those yellow pipes in the middle lane so left turns are impossible. I guess it’s illegal to require an IQ test as part of the driver’s license exam.
Bless our hearts, people on welfare have to work, and many people who work need welfare.
