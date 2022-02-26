BYH city government. Every day there are complaints and concerns raised about traffic safety, yet the concerns of the citizens of Greenville are mostly ignored. Why? Speed and noise are a challenge and you are doing very little to correct it. And I do not think you will — your track record proves me correct. Greenville remains one of the most dangerous cities to drive. Please, will new candidates make street safety and neighborhood integrity an issue? You will get my vote. Let’s drain the swamp.
If the U.S. starts calling up former soldiers then I am ready to go. Hopefully I will not be perpetually assigned as the “pots and pans” man. That was a hard job that I could never get right. Constant complaining about my results. Almost just like marriage.
No BYH to Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine took a page from Hitler’s invasion of Poland, and will cause the same early end of him that Adolf enjoyed. Epic fail. He thought it would be just like his annexation of Crimea. Wrong.
BYH to all of those who feel their decisions are always right. Everyone has an opinion. That is how life is. We need to stop worrying about color, statutes, flags and whether we are liked by everyone. We are individuals with our own ideas and dreams of what is right and wrong. Respect is the only word important in our society today. If we agree to disagree, we will be fine.
BOHs. Whatever happened to the three Rs in education? Reading, writing and arithmetic. Public schools have not taught manuscript or cursive handwriting since the early-mid 2000s. That’s probably why a parent recently lamented their kid not being able to sign his name. Most parents don’t know handwriting has been deleted from curriculum as well as spelling. Bles there harts.
Curse your hearts, a pox on the head of everybody that has a hand in turning our Freeboot site into a parking garage, or anything else. Leave it alone!
BYH Putin for starting what may become WWIII. At least you appeased China and waited until the Winter Olympics concluded, even if your country was banned from them.
Bless the hearts of those LED street lamps that shine so brightly that we lose our night skies. I have not been able to see as many stars or sleep as well since those bright things no longer permit our area to get the least bit dark at night. Isn’t there a way a turn them off and stop the light pollution before we lose even more night birds as well?
BYH chicken pastry lovers. Every Thursday at the Seahorse, you will think your grandmother is in the kitchen!
Bless our hearts. Looks like it’s time to carpool.
