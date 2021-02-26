BYH to the talented local chefs who are meeting the growing demand for plant-based meals with creative menu options. Hoping other chefs join the trend.
BYH to the great staff at Lowe’s on Thomas Langston. You are always so helpful and friendly.
What would Trump have to do to convince 73 million voters that he is a despicable person? There is none so blind as those who will not see.
Bless your hearts to all the Democrats patting Biden on the back for the COVID vaccine. As I recall, both vaccines used today were developed when Trump was president.
BYH to Gov. Cooper for getting COVID-19 rates to finally start to fall. Keep up the good work, governor!
As we fight for a more equitable America, please make sure that you never use the term “redistribution of wealth,” and that you correct those who use it. Wealth has already been grossly redistributed — upward, by the GOP for the past 40 years, to the tune of $47 trillion. Please don’t allow the lying, class-war-perpetuating, propaganda-reliant GOP to frame any attempt to undo our mess as a “redistribution of wealth” — it’s an un-redistribution.
BYH Close to Home Comics. Your Sunday Sleepy Pines comic was far from funny. Shame, shame for making fun of a disability. Hope you hear this.
ICYMI: The comic featured a loudspeaker in an old folks’ rec room blaring a message for the fourth time that a hearing aid had been found.
BYH, Carnival is offering a deluxe trip where you leave senior citizens behind in the snow, it’s called the Ted Cruise.
BYH if you can convince people to blame cold weather on global warming, you can run the table! Nice shootin’!
BYH, then just don’t get in the car with me if you’re just going to scream every time we almost wreck.
BYH, I can’t believe I am the only one fed up with these commercials. Have the drug companies gone into the TV business? Are the stations that hard up for advertising dollars? Fourteen commercials in a row! Ten minutes of programming and 20 minutes of ads. No wonder TV programming has become such a bore. When they appear just mute or change the channel, but you still have the same mess.
You think you are the only one? You must be new to Bless Your Heart.
BMH, got up this morning, ran around the block five times. Got tired, picked up the block and put it back in the toy box!
We all know why Greenville is going down N.C. 43 South! The growth is toward the white populated Chicod and Conley schools. Stop being racist Pitt County school board and balance for all Pitt County! Show some leadership and redistrict the schools!
