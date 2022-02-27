"If you’re not a liberal when you’re 25, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative by the time you’re 35, you have no brain." BMH, I can't remember who said it, but it gets truer everyday.
Jeers to his heart, Putin started planning this invasion during the Trump (mis)administration, and if Trump would have succeeded in his attempted coup, Putin would have walked into Ukraine without it even being a news story. Thank God that traitor lackey's supporters are too stupid to stage a successful insurrection.
BYH to 2024 coming soon. I cannot wait until the next presidential election. I hope Trump runs again. These bad Biden-Harris years are getting old. If there is no change it is over for our country. It is time for the Demos to lose control in D.C. No one is listening to the American people anymore. That is not how our country is supposed to be operated. I hope a new day is coming.
BYH to all who think that you must have a court case to determine if a hate crime has been committed. Every crime against someone is a hate crime — a hate against what is right. Society needs to stop with this notion that crimes against blacks are hate crimes. All that is against what is right is already a hate crime. Where is our society going with all this division between each other? It must stop.
BYH Biden. Thank you for WWlll you weak idiot! John Kerry wants Putin to think about limiting anything that would have an effect on climate change when invading Ukraine. Can anybody really be that stupid? I'm sure that Putin is an environmentalist and does not want to do anything to harm the environment.
Bless our heart, and to those who keep saying it is Biden that is making this country weak, if anything made us weaker it is those who supported that loser of a president who was a lackey for Putin, as well as those dividing this country with their misinformation and their disinformation and their hateful attitude toward this democratic experiment by supporting Republicans trying to dismantle it.
BOH. POTUS 45 praises Putin for his invasion of Ukraine calling him a "genius." Tucker Carlson is a mouthpiece for Russian propaganda along with other Republican communist sympathizers scheming to destroy our democracy and wreck our economy. Sad day for America!
BYH, just to wrap up this Super Bowl halftime business, up until the 90s the shows were still marching bands mainly, and didn't even get good until the late 90s, with the Blues Brothers (w/Jim Belushi), then the 2000s brought us Phil Collins, Aerosmith, U2, No Doubt, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Who. Rap may be a musical genre, but it isn't music.
BYH to those who worship at the climate change alter. You are stupid. You don't destroy your own economy and the economies of our allies to combat a "theory" when the rest of the world is polluting the heck out of the atmosphere. One of the things that has made the U.S. great is the fact that we have abundant natural resources and energy, why would we cut off our own fuel sources.
