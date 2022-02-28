BOH's. The gas price is now $3.59 today. Are you Joe Biden voters happy yet? Democrat policies are killing us.
No BYH to Putin and Trump: Those who never listen will eventually be surrounded by those who have nothing to say.
BOH, Putin says he is just taking back what used to be part of Russia. Alaska used to be part of Russia. Good thing Trump isn't still president, he'd give that state back to his boss.
Bless our hearts, if Trump's coup would have worked and he remained president, by now he would have formed a pact with Putin (and Kim Jong Un) to let Putin have as much of Europe as he wants, with no trouble from us. In fact, in his dishonorable and traitorous administration he tried with all his might to dismantle NATO, so there could be zero opposition to Putin's plans.
BYH, you may not always end up where you thought you'd be, but you'll always end up where you were meant to be.
BYH, notice how Ukranian patriots are defending their Capitol instead of attacking it.
BYH, Ukrainians telling a Russian warship to go f themselves is braver than any truck driver crying about vaccines.
BYH, come on, you want the schools to teach reading, writing and arithmetic? The public schools are controlled by the left, they don't want, well need, junior to read, write or think, just be compliant. An educated populace is a dangerous populace.
Bless our hearts and may God help us. Could the atheist Putin be unknowingly trying to fulfill Biblical prophecy? Google "King of the north in biblical prophecy." Anybody who praises Putin, like Trump, Pompeo or Tucker Carlson and other Republican minions are truly of the darkness, calling him an elegant shrewd strong genius, even as his tanks roll into the independent country of Ukraine, killing innocent people.
BYH to our great country. Biden is out of control. People marched on the Capitol because of this. Maybe it is time to march on the White House and show how we feel about Biden's bad decisions. We the citizens pay the rent on the White House it belongs to us. Our country belongs to us, so we should protect it, and help it to stay on the path that we feel it should go.
BYH to our Supreme Court. Biden is now trying to destroy the balance of our highest court. His choice is another bad decision. He wants to destroy true justice. With all Biden and the Democrats have done during this term, they seem more like a communist party than a democratic party. Biden/Harris and all the Democratic followers in D.C. should be put on a leash like a dog. They have lost their hearts for America.
Bless Your Heart Tucker Carlson. You disparage Dr. Fauci but praise Putin. You were expelled from boarding school and probably never took a science class, yet you question Dr. Fauci's medical opinions. Are you proud your comments about Putin are now playing on Russian propaganda programs? You are not worried about the brave people in Ukraine fighting for their freedom, but you are concerned about your free speech. They are heroes, you are an embarrassment.
BYH to FB folks who are now done being a vaccine expert, but this week now you're a specialist in foreign policy. SMH
Vladimir Putin is a godless communist barbarian who's gone full Hitler and controls the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, yet Tucker Carlson wonders why Americans should care about what happens in Ukraine. Bless his heart.
How can the rest of the world including the United States sit back and watch Ukraine be taken over by Putin? There are innocent people being killed. Putin needs to be stopped by force not sanctions. What if he decides to attack here. How will we all feel if the rest of the world just sat by and watched? Isn’t it a crime if a person watches someone being killed and just take pictures!
Are you kidding me? With Russia attacking Ukraine, and tens of thousands of people being killed, John Kerry is worried how this will effect ... global warming! Jeez, he is a psychopath.
To the one complaining about Republicans complaining about Biden’s leadership or lack there of on foreign policy especially on Russia: BYH you are the same one that complained about Trump trying to stop COVID coming in from China and everything Trump did for four years. BYH indeed.
BYH to Joe Biden. You are so concerned over the war in Ukraine. How about our war here in the USA? A war of survival. Price war, race war, the war on what is right and wrong. We need to be fighting these wars instead of dealing with a war outside of our country. We are losing the battle in the USA. If the president and Demos do not do something the battle is lost.
BYH, a vote for Republican is a vote for Putin.
BYH Trump for calling Putin's invasion of Ukraine a brilliant strategic move. I tell you what, Trump, I’ll buy your plane ticket if you want to move to Russia and join Putin's dictatorship. Isn’t that what you tried to accomplish here in Jan. 6? Having said this, I will throw in remaining money to pay your mover's bill. Good riddance.
BOH. So now we know that Trump is not only an autocrat but a communist. He has always praised Putin and taken his side against our own military and intelligence staff. Now he extols Putin's genius, savvy and smarts about his invasion into Ukraine. Beware of Trump's influence in the USA.
On the verge of WWIII, stock market tumbling, inflation at 40-year high, $3.49 gas, supply chain problems and COVID mishandling: BOH, when do we get the strong, seasoned leader that the media promised?
BYH to Biden and his liberal puppet masters! How high will the price of gas get or worse be rationed because they think “electric cars” are going to save the planet! Newsflash, the majority of people have cars that need gas. Now America depends on Russia as our second largest import for this! How many idiots did it take to put this deal in place? God help us, three more years of ineptness!
Bless his I-don't-have-a-clue heart. The American people are being punished because of total lack of competence in leadership. Two years ago we were exporting oil. Now we are begging OPEC and Russia to increase production. Whatever happened to the global warming issues? I guess it doesn't apply to the rest of the world.
Bless their heart, I just cannot believe how many Republican elected officials are acting as useful idiots for Russia, but I can believe how certain personalities at Faux News perpetuate Russian disinformation and misinformation. And Trump is still admiring Putin and considering him a genius. If you are still a member of that party, I question your loyalty to America and democracy itself.
BYH Biden, the Russian and Chinese are laughing at you because of your stupidity. When they look in your eyes they see a hollow space just as I do. I'm sure Putin is afraid of you and your Obama administration. Russia invades Ukraine and pretty soon China will invade Taiwan. Welcome to WWIII because of your stupidity. I know that you are only a puppet for probably Obama and Clinton. Complete idiot!
BYH to Biden. Please leave Putin alone. You have no right to dictate to him what his country does in Ukraine. Biden you cannot even take care of your own country, so leave other countries to their own selves. America is in deep troubles of her own. If you want to fix a country, take care of ours first. "Charity begins at home first." Biden, have you forgotten this?