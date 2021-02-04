Forty-something executive orders and counting. C’mon man! Bless our hearts.
Moving forward, I want to share a friendly reminder: President Biden has a speech impediment. Slow speech and replacing words when you feel a stutter coming on are techniques of speech therapy and are not indicative of cognitive ability or intelligence. Making fun of that is indicative of your intelligence. Making fun of his speech says way more about you than him.
It’s not about money. Teaching, nursing. Pure love of the professions. It does not help to judge. Just a day, an hour, in a classroom or juggling six to nine patients a day is enough to make a sane person crazy. Add COVID, add parents and family members along with intrusive visitors. Don’t tell them to stop complaining. Just try it on for size. Kudos to all of them!
Happiness would be seeing 435 U.S. congressmen and 100 U.S. Senators standing in the unemployment line.
Bless our biased hearts. Donald Trump was no more responsible for the rioters that stormed the Capitol than Joe Biden was for the looters and rioters that burned and stole this summer.
BYH to the employees at the Vidant drive-through COVID testing site yesterday. A 4.5-hour wait and no sense of urgency, only confusion and excuses. We can do better, Greenville.
BMH, is anyone else ecstatic that the guy that incited the insurrection is gone? He did nothing but talk about the “fake news,” when all the while he was just a fake president.
Bless your heart to those saying teachers should be vaccinated at the highest priority due to their risk. More whining by teachers. Workers in most professions have been going to work every day since this all started. Many have to work since they don’t get paid to stay at home and don’t have benefits. Teachers don’t have any higher risk than anyone working with the public. Get out there and do your job like everyone else!
Cameron Village/Raleigh is being canceled by its owners, renaming it Village District due to Cameron being a slaveholder. It was acceptable this country’s past; renaming it doesn’t change that. What about the good that Mr. Cameron did as president of the Colonization Society, which offered slaves freedom and paid passage to Liberia, or the good done by providing his own slaves an education? BYH Regency Centers of Florida.
BMH, I always leave my house a mess so that when my friends go home after a visit, they won’t feel so bad about their own housekeeping skills. I’m just that good of a friend.
BYH, if you don’t make time for our wellness, you will be forced to make time for our illness.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.