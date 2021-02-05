BMH, If I want to double mask because it makes me feel safer, why do some people want to make fun of it? It’s no skin off your nose.
BYH and pray, driver of the silver battleship that slowly entered heavy traffic on the Boulevard Wednesday morning. Thanks to two other drivers, the angel behind you channeling Steve McQueen and the one in the inside lane allowing him to maneuver safely around you. Excellent save to the driver behind you, who had the most to lose. If you can’t move that tank any faster, use the stoplight on Golden, please.
Bless your heart to the person worried about someone open carrying a gun. First, that is his right. Second, you didn’t get shot, so it must have been safe to shop there.
Bless your heart to the teacher telling people “If you had to do the job of a teacher for one day you would be shouting for teacher raises.” I say this to you: It was your choice to be a teacher, so go teach! Those summers off do come with a requirement to work at least eight months out of the year. As a former educator, my information is accurate.
Bless your heart Pitt County school board. Stop open enrollment. Kids should attend the school district where they live and not be allowed to go whereever their parents want them to go.
Bless your heart county commissioners. I think everyone that would not work to hold Suddenlink accountable to deliver the service we pay for should be voted off the board.
It’s time for Gov. Cooper and the state legislature to show some spine. Vaccinate the teachers and open schools for classroom study only. Give up on the joke called virtual learning.
BYH to folks who have received a COVID vaccination. Congratulations. But please do not brag to others who are working so very hard just to get on a waiting list for one.
BYH to the person complaining about the legal right to carry a gun in Harris Teeter or Food Lion. Sounds like you work for our government.
BYH to the DR for including photos of improper masking in the article about the JOY Soup Kitchen. There has been an abundance of emphasis on proper masking on billboards, radio and TV commercials and online pop-up ads. Per the article, a large number of people receive meals daily. One would think proper COVID-19 measures would be a must in a soup kitchen. Cover your nose, people!
Bless the heart of the DR editor. My recent submission was edited. A sentence was left off. The fact is when the manager told me that Food Lion was required by law to serve armed customers, he was not telling the truth. (I got that from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.)
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.