BYH Greenville City Council for going back to in person, close contact meetings and workshops. There must be a strong correlation between crypto deal protests and risk of getting COVID. Now that y’all voted for the crypto company, your concern for risk of getting sick seems to have waned dramatically!
BEH. If electric vehicle owners want charging stations everywhere, make them pay for the electricity with a credit card. Also, include a use tax for highway repairs like the gas pump charges. There, problem solved.
Bless the heart of the subcontractors putting in the MetroNet cable. Have not seen people working that hard and fast since I cropped tobacco. And they cleaned up my yard and replaced the sod. Glad to see old fashioned hard work in the cold, wind and rain. Wonder if any of these guys can play college basketball? Arrrrgh.
How about melting/eliminating assault rifles instead of burning/banning books? This would be the prudent thing to truly protect children.
A sincere bless your heart to the people who have for many years have run the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program in Pitt County. Though we are sad you cannot continue, we wish you the very best and hope someone will pick up the torch. The nearest site now is in New Bern. Visit www.newbernvita.com or call 772-5246. The State Employees Credit Union also prepares income taxes, though there is a charge.
I wish I could start my life over again. Back when I was coming up everything I did was my fault. Now when we err it is the fault of society. No one takes the blame anymore. Not too sure that is good for the community but it is reality. Just one more government program and all will be well. My wife accuses me of snoring. Is there a government program for that?
Rumblings are that the Democrats are proposing speed cameras along the major highways. Might not be a bad idea. Probably raise about $10 trillion a year. Disobeying speed limit signs is trendy and woke. After all, speed limit signs are only for those who cannot drive as well as you. It’s not your fault you missed out on a NASCAR career but at least you can show the locals how fast you are.
Bless my heart, so let me get this straight: if a baby crawls across the floor, it is cute, but if I do it, I need an intervention?
So very, very, tired of the bathroom improvement commercials. They are often on all local channels at the same time. Hey, in that part about when they talk about how they are so affordable, you are told that it is only $99 a month! What they don’t tell you is that you pay that for 100 months.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.