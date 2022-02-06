Odd how many of the people who don't want refugees coming to our southern border also complain about the lack of workers to fill jobs here.
BYH, if you are easily offended you are easily manipulated.
Thank you to the DA's office for sending the message that if you kill someone with your car or big truck even in a parking lot, you're still responsible for the taking of a life. Operating a motor vehicle is a privilege and responsibility not a right!
Bless Our Hearts! Responding to naming one good thing Biden has done since taking office, I would say the Build Back Better bill, which, when passed, will be a big deal for infrastructure firms as they shore up bridges and roads. That will increase jobs and help the economy.
Man, it's cold. What happened to that Global Warming thing that I worked so hard for? I guess I need to drive my SUV more. Join me! Let's warm this place up! BOH's.
The orange hued nut could not even plan and execute a successful insurrection. All in all, a rather disgusting fellow, but at least he could govern.
The slippery slope toward fascism often begins with book banning.
BYH to those who upset that an award-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust in which approximately 10 million people were systematically slaughtered because of race, identity or disability dares to show a cartoon image of a naked breast of a mouse in of several thousand panels. Banning this book has just returned it to being a best seller again and exposing Maus to wider audiences.
BYH Greenville for getting $30 million dollars in recovery money and planning to spend most of it on a game stadium. Meanwhile you have 30-plus years of non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act to catch up on. So how about cleaning up your civil rights violations and stop risk losing federal funding because of decades of violations?
I tried online dating but it did not work out. Found out she lied more about herself than I lied about myself. My profile picture was from many years ago but hers was before the Kodak Brownie. Not sure what she thought about me but she blocked my number so maybe my lies were in vain.
I went to four grocery stores before I found some chicken. Not the chicken parts I wanted, but Build Back Better means you eat whatever they got on the shelf. Never a fan of chicken livers but if you fry them long enough you cannot taste them. But the grocery store had plenty of private label ketchup so I got the chicken livers down swimming in the ketchup. Reminded me of basic training.
