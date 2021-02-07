What a great way for Joe Dooley to get his 200th win. Beat the 5th ranked team in the country. Just outplayed them! Bless your hearts coaches and team.
BYH, water is heavier than butane, because butane is a lighter fluid.
BYH, the girl in the middle of the tennis court is Annette.
BYH. Inaccurate information again. Teachers are working! We are also working well beyond contract hours with no extra pay. I teach in-person and virtual at the same time with class sizes as high as 54 students. No teacher signed up for this when choosing their career and no former educator can claim they have accurate information about our work situation because schools have never been in this situation before.
BYH to the parents who can’t afford it and still want to send their child to a private school using a government voucher. Do you also expect a voucher for fancy $200 shoes and school-sponsored trips? What do you think “private” means anyway? Do you want your child to be known as the “voucher kid?” Earn it and only then can you have it.
BMH. To my mind, someone’s claiming all lives matter is just being inclusive of all people. What is wrong with that? How does that go against anyone in particular?
We are told “all lives matter” ignores, or excludes, that black lives have mattered less or not at all in many instances. Black lives matter is a reaction to that, not a statement that other lives don’t matter.
BYH to those property owners and residents who occupy the area known as The Grid near ECU along the Tar River greenway. We like “The Grid” flags but more noticeable are the metal art structures along the greenway. Being retired and cooped up during the pandemic, my husband and I love taking our dogs walking along the greenway and Tar River.
BYH to the person who wrote in against open enrollment. First of all, you misspelled “wherever,” so open enrollment is something you may have benefited from. Secondly, who are you to tell someone that they can’t go to a school that may better serve their needs? For someone who I assume talks a lot about school choice, you certainly are against it for some people.
Thank you Officer Johnson for defending life and property in the city of Greenville. Thanks for doing a very difficult job. No bless your heart to attorney Edwards. Looks like she is following in her father’s footsteps.
Bless his heart, Officer Sicknick would still be alive if Donald Trump had conceded the election.
Bless your heart to the reader who cannot distinguish the difference between the early stages of dementia and a speech impediment.
