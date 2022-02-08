BYH. So sorry the “Let’s Go Brandon” commemorative stamps are not yet available. Things may be looking up! At the recent Republican National Convention, a Jan. 6 first anniversary commemorative stamp was issued to honor the “ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate discourse that day” when they ransacked the Capital and assaulted police. That should make us all feel better.
Bless our hearts. When the county school board determines that certain books are too filthy and vulgar to be read out loud at a school board meeting, they must not be appropriate as required reading for middle schoolers. On the other hand, leave them in the libraries. Like my father said about me, “if he understands what he is reading, no harm done. If he doesn’t understand what he is reading, no harm done.”
BYH to those who can’t find exactly what they want at the grocery store. I had that problem with chicken breasts and went back later and there it was. I had that problem with cream cheese and went to a different store and there it was. Talk about first world problems!
The Daily Reflector needs to do better for its subscribers. Three full pages of Life plus one of Family (including Dear Abby, Dear Harriette, Dear Dr. June) is a bit much for any intelligent reader. May we please have more national news for those of us who are interested in what is actually going on in the real world!
BYH, I would like to say a special BYH to the workers at the Ayden Post Office. The delivery people are dependable and the counter staff are friendly and efficient. Keep up the good work.
BYH to the people acting like a different outcome could have been achieved on the cryptomining facility vote if the City Council had met in person. You can’t bully your way into stopping a governing body that wants to see investments and jobs. They beat you like a drum and there is nothing you can do about it except cry like babies. Boo hoo hoo!
What is the need for Farmville to blast its air raid sounding fire alarm so frequently? Can’t someone upgrade these volunteers to pagers or new cellphones? The siren drives our dogs, newborn baby, children and us nuts!
Bless our heart, there is no need to highlight as news the fact that a U.S. special ops raid on the ISIS leader ended up in his death. We could have just kept that information low key, as it only invites and stirs up terrorist retaliation. Not every one of our special operations needs to be common knowledge. If terrorist strikes against us are stepped up in the short run, you’ll see what I mean.
BYH, I don’t want to freak you out, but the sci-fi movie Solent Green where they ate people because of a world food shortage was set in the year 2022.