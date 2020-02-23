BYH, a clear conscience is usually a sign of a bad memory.
BYH to the person who claims the judge presiding over the voter ID case saw a “hidden meaning.” The meaning wasn’t hidden, the North Carolina Republican Party was caught “explicitly” saying that the goal was to have fewer black voters.
To the person griping about “trans strippers in children’s libraries.” Drag queens are neither trans nor strippers. Your president’s personal attorney does drag. There’s video of the two canoodling (to put it politely) while he is in drag. Bless your pearl-clutching heart.
As I watch political ads on TV, I see where most candidates have created thousands of jobs. Please explain in detail how they did this. Were the jobs in the private sector or government jobs? Please explain in detail how you plan to control drug prices. Please explain in detail how you will provide government health coverage to all the folks. Who will pay for the coverage. (I paid $1,600 last year for Medicare.)
While the physical year extended from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, the fiscal year extended from April 1 to March 31.
BYH Pitt County voters. Did you notice the Tillis and Murphy support the local economy, but Davis and Smith do not?
BYH, half the people you know are below average.
BYH, experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it.
BYH, cross country skiing is great if you live in a small country.
Common sense says close all the local airports (except for private use) in eastern North Carolina. Then turn the Global TransPark into RDU-east and build the infrastructure to support it. Wilmington, New Bern, Jacksonville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Greenville, Goldsboro all would benefit from it.
For the people whose comments are critical of The Daily Reflector, let me just say, I am old school and like to eat my breakfast at the table while reading my morning paper, the day could come and probably will when there is no printed paper, and we all will have to get our news online, we all know how inaccurate that can be.
BMH. If you go where the huskies go, watch out for that yellow snow.
BMH, Trump was right! He said if I voted for Hillary I would end up with a criminal president under constant investigation from day one. I voted for Hillary and got stuck with a criminal president under constant investigation from day one.
Has anyone else noticed that all the people Trump has pardoned also are crooks and liars. Kinda worth looking into come Election Day.
BYH, the savage is not the one who lives in a forest, a savage is the one who destroys it.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.