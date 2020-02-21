Strangely enough, I very often hear of someone who is disgruntled. Conversely, I have never heard of anyone who was gruntled. How can there be one without the other?
The picture in the lower right corner of the Wednesday’s front page showed a kid’s basketball goal located at the edge of a street. It’s great that the police are playing with the kids at this location, but this location defies common sense since it means that kids will be running around in the street.
BYH Dan Forrest. Thank you for generating four times as much trash as the other campaigns that will be left by the side of the road for six months.
To the congressional candidate who said it is important to understand the difference between microeconomics and macroeconomics and then said “physical year” twice, here is a big bless your heart! Fiscal is not pronounced “physical.”
BYH to the downtown area on getting a hotel and non-student housing built for young professionals. I read where there are multiple hotels coming to our downtown. When will the hotels be built and can our downtown afford multiple hotels? Sounds like we are on the same path we were on for approving student housing projects.
To those who think POTUS is doing a “good job” despite his obvious corruption, ignorance and unfitness for office: The economy is booming on the back of a huge and growing budget deficit, tax cuts were mainly for the rich, and wolves are running the administrative chicken house. Abroad, the United States has been sullied, and your health care bills are not going down, are they? Is college getting cheaper? BYH.
BYH Utah for making bigamy OK. Along with pushing trans strippers in children’s libraries and making gays the commentators on every TV show, it would appear that you are trying to tell us something. I’m of course straight, and I will keep standing no matter how unpopular you try to make me. Agenda-driven is an understatement.
Bless our heart, when did we become more afraid of European-style socialism than we are of European-style fascism?
Bless our hearts for living in a society where a partisan judge can void the results of a legitimate statewide election because she deems the vote to have some hidden meaning.
BYH all of us, and especially parents of students in our public schools, should be very grateful to the GPD officer action at South Central high school. Even while he was on an off-duty job he done the right thing. We need to be very careful how we judge before we have all the facts. There are no questions about this arrest. “Job well done.”
