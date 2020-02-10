Bless your heart Covenant Church for hosting the Tim Tebow Night to Shine Prom! Everything was perfect. Thank you to each and every volunteer. It was a night of pure joy!
What a bad week for the Democratic party. Lose the impeachment, the Iowa debacle, and now more than expected jobs created. Four more years, Four more years!
BYH, my favorite Bible story is the one where Jesus shows up at a National Prayer Breakfast and gives a disjointed and rambling speech about how amazing he is and how he is going to wreak revenge on all his enemies.
President Trump was back in North Carolina to keep North Carolina great. Thank you Mr. President for not giving up as the Democrats tired to take you down.
BYH to the New York billionaire’s political ad pointing out his understanding the needs of small towns in the U.S. I just love to see how politicians understand our needs and promise the world.
I see where presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is calling for legalizing marijuana in all 50 states. Never thought I would see the day that our leaders would be condoning smoking dope. My daddy warned me about those left-handed cigarettes long ago.
Seems like the ECU Board of Trustees is always having a lot of friction. How about we let Pitt Community College take over for a while? They seem to run along quite nicely.
A “salute” to law enforcement! I saw all those pictures in the DR of those charged with drunken driving. Keep up the good work and maybe one day folks will realize that drunken driving is dangerous to them and my family. Keep up the good work!
I have read some postings on the social media accounts from people complaining about developers supporting candidates. Many of you complaining about developers are the ones supporting our president who happens to be a developer.
Bless Our Hearts and pave Tucker Road. I don’t know what’s going to fall out first, my car’s suspension or my false teeth driving across all those pot holes.
Bless Your Hearts Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for trying to buy votes with giveaways. We have $23 trillion dollars which can’t be forgiven. They are trying to appeal to young people but their “free stuff” will add to the terrible economic burden we are passing to future generations.
BYH. Look out for democratic socialism! It won’t take private property, but it will make the wealthy and big corporations pay taxes! It will provide quality education and health care to everyone instead of life-long debt and bankruptcy when you get sick. The end of the world if you ask bankers and billionaires!
