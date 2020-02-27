Bless the first responders from Bell Arthur and Falkland who saved my wife after her car overturned down an embankment on Thursday on Cottondale Road. And bless the passerby who called them and me. The good Lord was with her and she was OK. God bless you all.
BYH. Let’s dump the Trump in 2020. He doesn’t understand hard-working America, like working tobacco for example, and his sons neither. And they have had so many women, it’s a wonder the don’t have AIDS or VD.
BYH photographer Jim Green and the layout editors for a truly superb photo of South Central and J.H. Rose basketball players laying up on the front page of sports section. Inspiring!
Got to love the Winterville Town Council bad mouthing Dixie Queen restaurant. The Hines and Dixie Queen have brought more people and business to Winterville than anything town council or the mayor has ever done.
A slowly-shaking-my-head BYH to the poster asking if there’s a “white history month.” Why yes child, every month is white history month.
Bless your heart ECVC. I see you are bleeding money on recycling and now want more money from the county to cover your costs. I think we have hit the tipping point as the article stated where we need to stop recycling and just throw it all away. Losing jobs when markets change is a fact of running a business.
BYH according to the paper, I see that the county pays for all the recycling. Why doesn’t the City of Greenville use some of the money they get from trash to help offset the cost of recycling? Maybe the mayor need to look into this, since he can fix everything else.
BYH, when someone hands you a flyer, it’s like they’re saying, “Here, you throw this away.”
Wait — ECU sweeps Georgia Southern in baseball this weekend. Basketball comes back to beat Temple. Softball goes undefeated in the Pirate Invitational. Lacrosse beats Campbell. Tennis beats Bryant. Oh yeah, ECU men win the American Athletic Conference Title in swimming. What a weekend. Bless our Pirate hearts!
To the person wondering if there is a “White History Month.” Yes, it’s called the other 11 months of the year. Bless your heart, I’m so sorry that absolutely everything in the world does not revolve around you.
BYH to the person pulling the “b-b-but Obama!” defense of Trump’s pardons. More than 1,500 of Obama’s commutations were nonviolent drug offenders, and virtually all of the 330 on his last day in office were, too. A far cry from pardoning Trump’s flunkies and ring-kissers.
BMH, I don’t have a girlfriend, but I do know a woman who would be mad at me for saying that.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.