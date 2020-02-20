BOH. Maybe we should all vote for limits of two terms for our politicians — one in office and another in prison.
BYH to whoever hit my dog in Windsor subdivision and didn't have the decency to stop. I realize she probably darted out and it was unavoidable. Being retired and empty-nesters, she was the light of our life. Now that our little darling is gone and resting in peace in doggie heaven, I hope you can have peace in your own heart at night knowing how thoughtless and uncaring you were. May God bless you.
BYH to the person praising Mayor Connelly for ruffling a few feathers. Yes, let's praise him for ruffling the feathers of people with homes changed to less desirable zonings so that he and his cohorts can support their developer buddies. I'm still mad that he doesn't think the city's land use guide is the one to follow and that I was forced to have my home and property rezoned. I'm still squawking!
BYH have you noticed when government does something to help poor people Republicans call it socialism, but when government does something to help rich folks they call it tax cuts?
Is the city ever going to fund any capital improvements at Bradford Creek Golf Course? Billy Casper does a good job maintaining and running it, but the city needs to fund capital improvements. Oh wait, we're spending $354,000 on four beach volleyball courts. That isn't even adequate to host tournaments they say will generate revenue. Typically you need five and one warm-up court.
BYH Bethel, $4.5 million for the water and sewer system. Does that mean our water bills will get higher than the outrageous amount we pay now? Maybe we can get some industry and jobs now and possibly a Walmart Express. BYH Town of Bethel.
The City of Greenville is missing an opportunity to raise a lot of money by failing to ticket all these loud pickup trucks and cars with tinted windows. Some of these truck mufflers will shake out your fillings. And some of these cars are so dark they look like batmobiles. Please protect those of us trying to sleep with these monster trucks prowling the neighborhood in the wee hours!
I am an independent voter and I just finished watching the best comedy show on NBC, The Democratic Debate in Nevada. They are calling in an extra 500 septic tank trucks to help clean up the mess.
Bless your heart, one of the DOJ employees that signed a petition for AG Barr to resign is Donald Ayer, who is the former deputy attorney general in George H.W. Bush's administration.
BMH, whenever I think of the past, it brings back so many memories.
