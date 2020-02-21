BOH. So hundreds of former DOJ employees signed a petition asking AG Barr to resign. Would you like to hazard a guess as to what political party they all belong to? “Surprise, surprise,” as Gomer would say.
Thank you to all our law enforcement officers who keep us safe each day and night. The teachers march for more pay. Now it is time to march for more pay and benefits for law enforcement. There would be no schools without them. Of that I am sure.
Bless our heart, when did we become more afraid of European-stye socialism than we are of European-stye fascism?
BYH to Linda, one of the wonderful tax preparer volunteers at the free tax clinic at the Pitt County Senior Center. She has been there for several years and is always so helpful. And she knows her stuff! Thank you!
BYH Pitt County school board. If I want to attend a school with open enrollment and join the band do I have to sit out for 365 days?
BYH Mr. Trump, how much did it cost the American people for the Daytona race stunt that you stayed at less than an hour just to feed your giant ego.
Can we please have the speed limit in the school zone monitored in front of Hope Middle School? Cars come through there at 65 mph in the morning and afternoon.
I’m reading where Sheriff Dance is calling for her deputies to get a raise — which they certainly deserve. But the county commissioners rightly don’t want to increase property taxes. Bless my heart, why not use that leftover money endowed to the county for holding suspects who were arrested by U.S. Marshals in PCDC?
Bless our hearts, some four-way stops are like football. If you have a blocker you go, and many people are offsides.
There should begin to be attention and focus on the importance of the Democratic running mate. This is crucial. The vice president is, um, a heartbeat away from the presidency.
BYH to the ECU students who voted for Bernie in the primary. You do know he is a millionaire. If elected there will be two classes of people, the elites (which he will be a part of) and the lower working class. He will still use a private jet and cars to get around, while you will be left walking or riding a bicycle. Free healthcare is not free!
BYH to those who have the intestinal fortitude to wear a red MAGA cap. I’d like to “stir things up” by wearing mine into a liberal coffee shop. Unfortunately, I think poisoned coffee would give me heartburn.
No bless your heart to people who think the Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar parking lots are your personal trash cans. Dump your trash somewhere else.
