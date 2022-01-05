BYH, if you eat an entire cake without cutting it, technically you only had one piece.
Cases are rising, you cannot by law make people or children get vaccinated. If you don’t wear a mask or refuse to get the booster, then suffer the consequences. But it’s not right to keep spreading this contiguous airborne virus. Folks coughing and not covering their mouth, sneezing with water molecules flying all over the place, wiping their nose with their hands and touching surfaces — just plain nasty.
BYH, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists aren’t patriots, they are treasonous criminals and domestic terrorists.
Salting and throwing brine on our roads just so cars can go faster is slowly killing our rivers, lakes, and streams. Bless our hearts for putting cars before our health and world.
BYH the problem is not that Christianity is not taught in the churches, the problem is self-inflated people like to hide behind their keyboards spouting stupidity.
Anyone who has Netflix should watch “Don’t Look Up” starring Meryl Streep. Bless our hearts, it would be even funnier if it didn’t look so familiar.
Some people were up in arms about the 13 servicemen killed during the Afghan evacuation but don’t seem to care about the 106 Americans killed every day in this country from gun violence.
No bless your heart to the IRS. How stupid do you have to be to tell criminals who have stolen goods that they must declare those goods at the fair market value and include that total as income on their tax form.
BYH Greenville Utilities. What an awesome water resource employee you have — “Luke” who was working the Dalebrook Circle and Deerwood Drive brown water concern. Please give him a raise. What an authentically kind andcaring professional he is.
Once we get over COVID I think universities should do research on beautiful women who marry ugly men who are not rich. Why in the world would a pretty girl go for an ugly man? And don’t get me started on him being nice or courteous. Facts are facts! It just does not make sense. Please give us a scientific answer like global warming or rising sea levels or something. Maybe ugly man is vaccinated.
BYH, “when one door closes, another door opens” means you need to hire a different cabinet maker.
BYH to the do-nothing-but-complain politicians who have completely ignored the elder care crisis in the country. If you are wealthy, you have money for help or a quality facility; if you are middle or low income, there is almost nothing available to help. Yet politicians do absolutely nothing to address the financial crisis affecting millions of Americans.