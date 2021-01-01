A big thank you to everyone placing a Christmas ornament along the Alice Keene walking trail. It made my walk even more enjoyable. Please do it again next year.
BYH to the FedEx guy who left a package on my front steps positioned so I could not open the door and get it. But it really wasn’t that much trouble to go out a different door to retrieve it, so we can still be friends. So this is an actual BYH and not a sarcastic one.
At Greenville Mall you can see student artwork on the walls. Bless your heart to whoever did their take on Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” It reminds me of when Kevin was putting on shaving lotion in “Home Alone.”
Now we have a local bar suing Lord Cooper. You need to remember he makes laws. That does not mean he has to follow laws. Does a chef eat his or her own cooking? I doubt the courts will allow any mortal being to interfere with Lord Cooper’s desires and wishes. Just be happy that our great leader is looking out for our best interests. We know not what we do but he does.
So how long will the media honeymoon with Joe Biden last? Or will the liberal media protect Joe right til the end? Sooner or later the blame Trump gig will have to end and the “journalists” (hehe) will have to take a realistic look at Joe Biden. Or will the fog of liberalism cloud their view so that they see Joe through the lens of fresh sushi? I think libbies love raw fish?
No BYH, really, to the major health care providers on Arlington. Yes, you offer great services, but when I drive by your practice I am appalled. Looks like Lowe’s and Walmart. So why do you want me to come for normal health care testing when you have so many folks who we have no idea if they are exposed. Not gonna happen on my end.
It’s so refreshing reading Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land’ after reading Bob Woodward’s “Rage” and John Bolton’s, “In The Room Where It Happened.” Such a stark contrast between an intelligent, caring, qualified president and an ignorant, lying, self-serving one!
The COVID is no joke! My wife has it and it is so bad she is not complaining about me. Not being constantly criticized, harangued and chastised has caused me to lose the Christmas spirit. Hopefully she will be well soon and the accustomed harassment will soon make its reappearance. I long for normalcy. She has trained me like one of Pavlov’s dogs. Not that she likes dogs.
Well, it looks like the master plan to steal the election has come to fruition. Was nice knowing you America. Bless our poor hearts.
BYH, your inability to grasp science is not a valid argument against it.
