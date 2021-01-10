BYH editor: “If a lie is only printed often enough, it becomes a quasi-truth, and if such a truth is repeated often enough, it becomes an article of belief, a dogma, and men will die for it.” This is reportedly a quote of Isa Blagden, but has also been attributed to both Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Goebbels, if not in the same exact words. Is that what we’ve been hearing since last October?
BYH, Pence for president, Jan. 10-20, 2021.
BYH to those finding fault with President Trump. He only points out the truths in Washington, D.C. He does not direct anyone to do wrong. Those who disagree are the problem.
Patriots respect the Constitution. Patriots respect the law. Those were not patriots. They were clueless thugs chasing the bus.
Bless your delusional hearts. Where is the widespread fraud? States have certified their elections! Courts (manned by Trump appointees) have upheld those certifications. Republican leaders have said there is no fraud! Why do you keep clinging to this inflammatory rhetoric? Face the truth and move on!
Our congressman, Greg Murphy, still voted to overturn the election even after the terrorist attack on the capital.
Bless your heart to Greg Murphy. Your weak excuses and feigned concern over the violence is truly pathetic. You sir, fanned the flames that led to this embarrassment. You are the ultimate political hypocrite.
No bless your hearts to voters who said the personality and character of our president don’t matter — just policies. I hope you now see the error of your ways.
Yo, Dr. Greg, bless you. You want the support of these people? To each his own.
Bless your heart to our Pitt County BOE. Our students need in-person education now. For many, virtual is not working and they are ready to quit school. It is a risk, but outbreaks can be handled one by one vs an entire county. If you feel safer with virtual please stay home, but stop taking away the in-person choice for those that want the option.
BYH to the nurse at my dermatologist’s office who was helping an older gentleman who had difficulty walking. When she said, “It’s OK, I got you, honey,” I thought about how nice it is when an ounce of affection is mixed in with the pounds and pounds of treatment.
BHH. King and Gov. Cooper is quick to issue strict mandates, shutter businesses and wreck jobs. But when it comes to real and tangible help, like delivering the vaccine, not so much, as North Carolina ranks 45th in delivery. Time for another curfew.
BYH Murphy. Too little said way too late.
Sorry, Trump, I only like presidents who win. Bless your heart.
