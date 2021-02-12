A huge BYH to every one of those awesome folks doing such a fantastic job running the covid-19 vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center. These front-liners are simply awesome! Bless all of your hearts!
No person should have a building named after them if they have ever sinned or speeded on Charles Boulevard.
Bless my heart! The city of Greenville recycling app told me that the plastic clamshells used to package produce belong in the garbage bin, not the recycling bin! Why?
No bless your heart to those who want to change the names of buildings. If it were not for our predecessor’s passion for building our university, there would be no ECU!
BYH to the staff at Marshall’s. After each customer leaves the check-out area, the cashier takes the time to wipe down the counter. This shows that they appreciate their customers and their workers. Too bad other retailers can’t follow their example.
Bless your heart Greenville drivers. Please, please, please stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. Thank you to the car in the far lane who stopped for my family to cross 10th safely. Shame on you to the car that sped by in the inner lane and came within a few feet of hitting my 7-year-old son. Thank God he heard me scream for him to stop. It’s not that important to get anywhere.
BYH to all the Democrats willing to waste millions to impeach Trump so he can’t run for office again. Simple way: If you don’t want him, don’t vote for him.
Forgiving student loans is just plain stupid. If they are forgiven, then the ones who already paid them should be refunded. Better still, go to a bank, borrow money and inform them that you are not able to pay it back. See where that gets you. Grow up people: You borrowed it, you pay it back. That’s the way the world turns. BYH.
I agree with the person who said they’d leave a grocery store if they encountered someone open carrying. I believe open carry is intimidation, pure and simple, and I want no part of that! A gun’s purpose is to kill and shouldn’t be needed to buy groceries, at least not at the stores I frequent!
Bless your bleeding heart. The people that openly display their 2nd Amendment rights aren’t the ones to worry about. It’s the ones who have their weapons hidden under their coats or stuck in their pockets.
Bless my heart. The stock market is in record territory. By Trump standards, I guess that makes Joe Biden the greatest president of all times.
Amen to the recent BYH for ECU joining the “cancel culture” movement. I hope the liberals west of I-95 are able to offset the support lost from ENC! You are off our Christmas list!
