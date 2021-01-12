Bless our hearts to everyone who is doing home improvements for the New Year. I’m going to get indoor plumbing because I want to get a head.
No BYH political posts. Stop fanning the fire. We are not voting for anyone now. What you post is not accomplishing anything good! Time to unite and move forward.
BYH for voter ID. One more way to help elections become credible.
BYH, why hasn’t any newscast called the guy responsible for the Nashville bombing a “suicide bomber?” Isn’t that what it was? Or is that derogatory term only applied to Muslims?
Here’s a novel idea. If a police officer tells you to stop, then stop. Right or wrong, do it. Deal with the legality later when you are still alive.
BYH to the person who is complaining about people taking off their masks in restaurants after they are seated. You were probably all in for shutting down these businesses when the county had few cases. Do us all a favor and stay home permanently!
Just left Walmart. Lady behind me paid the remainder of my bill as I was short of cash. Thank you! You’ve made my day. I’ll pay it forward.
No BYH to the contributor who said theology is about avoiding questions. Maybe you should read the Bible. There is no avoidance there, only answers. Enlightened individuals as yourself are too blind to see.
BYH to the guy that continues to walk into Food Lion without a mask then proceeds to walk defiantly back out the door that is clearly marked “Entrance Only.”
Bless my heart, I haven’t submitted a BYH all year.
BYH to the one complaining about people needing to read civics books. Glad I now know that Gov. Cooper’s executive orders are not law.
BOH, I have never witnessed such gross incompetence in local and federal government offices. Then they have the gall to blame it either on the virus or racism. Pardon me, but I’ve been here too long to believe any of it!
Bless Georgia’s Heart! Congratulations for electing Warnock and Ossoff to the U.S. Senate! All of America was watching this election very closely, so I’m sure no claims of fraud should be made. I’m excited to see how the U.S. Senate will be able to “build back better” for America!
BYH North Carolina. You are getting what you deserve. You elected an incompetent governor who has appointed an incompetent staff. At the current rate, all citizens wanting a vaccination should have one by 2030. The governor and his team look like the Keystone cops.
BYH to all the hard-working American taxpayers who will have to pay even more to give freebies to everyone including hundreds of millions to other countries.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.