BYH for ignoring the growing sinkhole at Fifth and Albemarle for years so far. The hole keeps growing — as it has for years — and so will the eventual cost. BYH DOT and Public Works.
Bless our hearts. The same mentality of our legislators and other brilliant minds that demand that we have 1.5 million electric cars are also against a $50 million investment in Greenville because it will use too much electricity. Duh?
Isn’t it ironic that Gov. Cooper wants us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transportation by using electric vehicles, walking and biking more, but our local NCDOT offices can’t even be bothered to have charging stations, bike lanes or sidewalks to their own buildings? Bless their hearts.
Bless your heart to the U.S. Postal Service. Reliability of the post office is at an all time low. We are now lucky to have mail delivered to the correct address. Seems like mail is delivered every other day. No mail was delivered to our neighborhood at all Tuesday. I saw the mail truck about 5 p.m. drive into our neighborhood, make a U-turn and leave without a single stop. Service is awful.
BYH to those who are against crypto. Why would the city ever want to support an environmentally unfriendly business that causes pollution, destroys the quality of life and is often used by drug dealers? We already do that for all of those tobacco farmers!
BYH, “trust the science” is the most anti-science statement ever. “Question the science” is how you do science.
The universe is an ongoing explosion. That’s where you live. In an explosion. Also, we absolutely do not know what living is. Sometimes atoms arranged in a certain way just get very haunted. That’s us. When an explosion explodes hard enough, dust wakes up and thinks about itself. Then writes about it. Bless our heart.
Bless the hearts of folks blathering about kids having only a one in a million chance of dying from COVID. That’s the same probability of being struck by lightning in the U.S. in any given year. Next time it’s raining hard and you can hear thunder, send your kids to stand under the tallest tree in the yard. Same thing. That one millionth kid could be yours. Bring them in out of the rain.
BYH to those complaining about the noise pollution from crypto mining. What about dealing with all of the noise from the ever-widening roadways? The traffic is always so loud and no one seems to ever enforce the decibel limit rules that are already established.
Thank you so much to the young man who paid for my gas at the Sheetz on Fire Tower on Wednesday. I know God will reward you and I will pay it forward.
