BYHs parents. Does anyone watch the national news and see how many children are now seriously ill with COVID in hospitals across the country? Extend your knowledge base past the local news banter about trivial, menial dribble and become informed. Masks keep the school board, teachers, custodians, food service workers, bus drivers, admin, and YOUR KIDS SAFE!
BYH to the workers and shoppers of the Food Lion in Farmville who are forced to walk or ride bikes on U.S. 258 every day dodging cars because no one thought to add sidewalks or a trail there. There is even an old railroad line bridge there that would make a fine greenway. Please be careful I worry about you as I drive by.
BYH to Pete Seeger, who said, "if it can't be reused, reduced, rebuilt, refurbished, refinished, resold, recycled or composted, then it should be restricted, redesigned or removed from production."
Just wondering. Why is it when one side is against voter maps in is called voters rights but when the other side is against it it's called gerrymandering.
BYH to the gent with the true facts about the Cuomo charges being dropped. Is David Soares the District Attorney for Albany County, N.Y.?
Bless their heart, the obedient always think of themselves as virtuous rather than cowardly.
BYH to the city officials that raised the speed limit on Dickinson from 20 mph to 25 mph. Now it feels even more dangerous to walk around there when cars go even faster than that. Why does Greenville try to make things more dangerous for people to walk or live around here?
You ask if we are safer with 120 guns per person in the US? The answer is yes, we are safer than most anywhere else in the world. That's why We haven't been invaded since the Revolutionary War.
Here we go again, BYH. For years you hammered on Trump/Russia while anyone with an open mind knew it was a Hillary fabrication. You've never cleared that up. Now you want everyone to say how wonderful the ridiculously corrupt 2020 election was, including Zuckerberg's half a billion. No corruption there! As for the "insurrection," when the gov't won't release video, and Pelosi is in charge of security, you know this one will fall apart too.
In 2002 we had our political primary in September after three different districts for Pitt County were approved and then changed over and over again. A judge in Raleigh drew Pitt County’s final legislative districts! Those districts lasted until Nov. 24, 2003, when they were redrawn. The maps for the public were not available until the day they were approved!
BYH. White people enslaved, murdered, raped and took economic advantage of African Americans until 1865 then Jim Crowed them unto 1964. Stone cold fact. Yet the white wash has begun in American High Schools across the country. Why? Republican snowflakes. Don't run from the truth. Do better.
