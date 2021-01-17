BYH to the people giving the COVID vaccine. Maybe we should have Chick-fil-A administer when we finally get enough. They have the system of moving people through down pat.
BYH MetroNet, hope you do better than Suddenlink for senior citizens. Suddenlink charge prices seniors can’t afford, and TV may be their only outlet. They offer low prices for new customers for life and $140 or more a month for seniors, which they can’t afford.
BYH to those having trouble maintaining 6-feet of distance at the checkout line at Food Lion. This morning, the gentleman behind me was no more than 3 feet away, his prominent nose exposed for all the world to admire above the face mask covering his mouth and chin. When will folks learn to wear a mask?
I have not submitted a bless your heart in a long time but I must submit this one. Mayor Connelly has solidified himself as the greatest mayor we have ever had with the announcement of
MetroNet. He listens to citizens’ concerns and takes action. He would make an excellent governor for our state.
BYH Chancellor Mitchelson. You sent a letter to the Pirate Nation condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Trump. While these actions were certainly horrible and worthy of condemnation, I am curious where your letter was condemning the actions of Black Lives Matter activists who trashed downtown Greenville a few blocks from your office. That’s right — no letter from you about that. What a hypocrite!
Here is a portion of Mitchelson’s statement from June 1: “As a university community, we are deeply saddened by the lives senselessly taken and communities thrown into chaos across our country. The current national injury will take time and deliberative effort to heal. ECU is committed to participating in that healing. We remain vigilant in channeling our emotions to more positive ends and helping others to do the same.”
Bless your heart Pitt County commissioners. How about getting some competition for Suddenlink in the county? Follow the lead of the city. We need better service!
BYH, Pitt County Schools. When is importance going to be placed education and not sports? School is virtual yet sports teams conduct practices and have games. What is wrong with you BOE members?
No BYH to Trump’s postmaster. I just received my utility bill, mailed before Christmas, two days after the cutoff date. Glad that I called and paid it. It would be cold if I hadn’t.
Bless the DR hearts. You only print conservative views and opinions. Believe it or not, liberals read your paper, too. (What’s left of it.)
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.