Thank you Greenville for starting to admit y'all have a civil rights problem regarding people with disabilities. So many of your bus stops, crosswalks and sidewalks have been in violation of the three-decades-old law. Every time you repave or alter a road those ramps should have been installed. BYH to NCDOT and the city for forgetting this federal requirement for so long that there are thousands of violations all throughout Pitt County.
Why do I have the feeling that we would be hearing a lot more about Afghanistan if Donald Trump were in the Oval Office. But congratulations to the media for trying to cover up for President Joe Biden.
BYH, "All that you touch, you change. All that you change changes you. The only lasting truth is change. Change is the only constant."
Bless Your Heart to the C.M. Eppes Middle School girls basketball coach for teaching true sportsmanship by beating Bethel the other day 76-2! Leaving starters in and full court pressing up 50 points? I hope you are proud of that impressive middle school girls basketball score.
BYH, not one Republican office holder who objected to Biden's victory has ever objected to their own win, even though it was on the same ballot, same day, using the same election system.
I have learned two very important lessons in life. I don't remember the first one, but the second one is to write everything down!
COVID rates are too high in Greenville for the city council to meet but ECU throws a polar plunge party-so glad COVID knows to stay off campus and that parties trump Grenville government!
Hey Joe. The best way to curb the virus is to secure the Southern border and stop the millions of unvaccinated illegals from coming into the United States. I thought that was Kamala's job. Oh that's right she refused to do it.
If a City Council does not want opposition to their agenda they cancel their meeting because of COVID? Yet New Year gatherings, MLK Jr. parades and numerous other meetings in and out of doors continue. Bless Your Hearts indeed
Bless their hearts. I for one am really weary of the prima donna pro athletes holding the owners and fans hostage because of their greed. If not for God given talent most of them would be flipping burgers at the Golden Arches. Here's an idea. Cancel all pro sports. A lot of us would not miss it.
Bless their hearts. I assume that since the powers that be want all of us to drive electric cars and quit using fossil fuel that they all have their electric jets on order by now. Wind and solar can't keep the country running. What a bunch of morons. Sorry. That is Fauci adjective.
