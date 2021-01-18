The Pitt County DA and his ADs need to get to work along with local law enforcement officers. 2020 was an awful year for murders. 2021 is not off to a good start with a shooting at the mall. Did we implement community policing already or what? Has the DA won a case or does he stay in the community for feel-good stories and not in the DAs office working?
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed while 400,000 Americans died and millions lost their jobs. Trump watched television and did nothing while the Capitol was under attack and his vice president and Congress pleaded for help. Bless our hearts.
So how exactly does this student loan forgiveness work while student loans are still being made? Does this mean the student loan I take out this week will be forgiven? How much can I get? Does this work with new car purchases? Boats? Gold chains? I think I am going to love being a lefty.
BYH, the insurrectionists are disgraceful and have earned the description of domestic terrorists.
BYH Pitt County Commissioners. Times up! Where are you moving the Confederate monuments you took down?
BYH Pitt County Commissioners. Maybe it’s time to shake up the Health Department leadership. Have you figured it out they ain’t doing so good!
Russia-gate documents declassified. Unfortunately, some files were conveniently "missing," FBI text messages and emails erased. Not one instance of Russian collusion found after millions of dollars and numerous investigations. The country lied to by elected officials over and over that there was "classified" evidence of such. Numerous lives literally ruined. Our system is more than broken. Its' profoundly corrupt. Dems cared more about hating Trump than they cared about our country.
Just for the record, the criminal siege on the Capitol started 20 minutes before President Trump began his speech at the rally. Also, his speech. You won't hear that on the filtered and biased media and social media platforms. FBI and other agencies warned city and Capital officials three days before that violence was expected. Pleas for National Guard were not answered until it was out of hand. Did political motives allow it to happen?
Democrat Sen. Feinestein's chauffeur for 20 years was a Chinese spy. Democratic Congressman Swalwell's rise from when she was city councilman to Congress was partially funded by a Chinese spy with whom he had an intimate relationship. Nancy Pelosi has seen fit to reappoint him to the Senate Homeland Security and Intelligence Committees. Why would Pelosi do that? Democrats and Republicans both should be concerned by the facts.
So you know, in 1969, America's most heinous villain — Charles Manson — incited his crime family to commit murder. In 2021, the president emulated him. Manson was tried for murder and convicted even though he never fired a shot. Trump should be tried in criminal court on those same charges.
The fact that the Capitol was attacked by homegrown terrorists, with no effort to move the president to a secure location says everything. Take all the time you need to think about it.
Bless Your Heart, Vic Corey! Someone told me you were at the Capitol for the insurrection last week! I hope you behaved and didn’t bring shame to our neighborhood, but if you were doing what most of the traitors were doing I’m praying hard one of those thousands of cameras got your mugshot so the FBI can interview you. You’ve drunk the Kool-Aid of a fool and gone right over the cliff! How sad!
BYH to those who still wear their mask below the nose, it's been almost a year now, it takes less time to potty train a toddler. Please stop the nose porn, as I like to call it, pull your mask up!
BMH, where are the police? Greenville People are running red lights like it is game. I saw four run one red light. I saw one run a red light and yes it was red. You could see the red at an angle. Greenville used to be a courteous town. I have lived here 67 years.
Bless your heart to Vidant health for sending me an email indicating that you have COVID vaccine available and sending me to "MyChart" to schedule an appointment for getting the shot. Unfortunately, the system using "My Chart" will NOT allow me t schedule an appointment and the phone number to call for help is a bogus number. Too bad your intentions do align with your IT group's system.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.