BOH. For the 2024 election can we please just agree that no present or former president, career politician or former or current reality tv or other actor can run for office? Can we please get a new crop of intelligent, civilized leaders who will not simply pander to the extremes of any party? We moderates have been wholly shut out of modern American politics.
BYH Greenville, one week into the new year and motorists killed another pedestrian. When will we hold the road designers and engineers at NCDOT responsible for their deadly designs and speed limits that put car speed over the health, safety and lives of people? C’mon NCDOT and public works, hasn’t enough blood been spilled yet? Where’s PJ’s response to all of these killings on our roads?
Bless your heart Garry Trudeau. Seems like you have a one-track mind. Same old thing every week.
The reason surgical masks are used in hospitals is so doctors won’t drip snot and spit on their patients in the operating room. No fabric mask will stop a virus, which is a hundred times smaller than a bacterium, which is a hundred times smaller than the dust particles an N-95 mask is designed to stop. Regarding a virus, face masks might just as well be made from chicken wire.
Why would so many Republicans who voted for the voting rights act in the past not vote the same way now? Could it be they realize they can’t win without restricting voters rights? Of course! That’s it!
BYH, when it’s going to snow, what does one go out and buy if they are lactose and gluten intolerant?
Hey criminals. Move to Baltimore and you can join the chief prosecutor and do anything you want.
Bless your heart to the USPS for their miserable service. Mail was delivered to our neighborhood twice last week. What is going on?
BYH, and go Democrats! They should investigate the insurrection as much or more than the sedition party investigated Benghazi. Hillary sat for 11 hours answering questions under oath, nothing less than grilling mango Mussolini similarly will suffice.
BYH, the distance between 1970 and 2022 is equal to the distance between 1970 and 1918. Let that sink in.
BOH. A center for LGBT people? How about a center for all people? Diversity is the new normal. Let’s not put a stigma on a building for one group of people. You’re going back in time. That’s discrimination.
BYH, man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible nature, unaware that the nature he is destroying is the God he is worshipping.
If you want to hide money from a Republican, put it in a science book.