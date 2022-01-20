BYH to the insurrectionist apologists who try to equate the overwhelmingly lawful protests following George Floyd’s murder to the violent and unlawful attempted overthrow of the election of a president who won both the electoral and the popular vote.
To all of the wheelchair-using vets in Pitt County: I recently became aware of how the American’s with Disabilities Act mandates access to crosswalks and sidewalks in our country. I am truly sorry that you can sacrifice so much for our freedoms and become injured or old and society denies your civil right to independence and freedom of movement. BYH to PCC, NCDOT and all elected officials for failing to ensure that we support vets.
Joe, you and your cronies are killing the people that voted you into office. The rich and famous could care less about inflation being the highest since the 1980s. C’mon man. Get presidential since we have to put up with your sorriness for a few more years. Bless the hardworking American public.
BOH, no rural mail service on Friday just like several occasions before. I remember the days when every U.S. Postal Service employee was a military veteran and most were wounded and we had excellent mail service, but now the requirement is warm and breathing, car is extra points.
So my cable company sent me a new “box” to install never wondering if I have tech skills or can follow directions but they know I am long married so they correctly guessed I can follow instructions. Now the tech part makes me a little unsure. I have not yet attempted to switch out the boxes because I fear failure. If the cable and WiFi go out I will incur the wrath of my bride. Arrrgh.
BYH, NCDOT and Greenville. Any chance that reflectors could be attached to the little posts used for lane marking? At least put them on the first couple of posts facing the oncoming traffic. The reflective material that comes on them barely lasts a month in our sun then they become almost invisible, especially on our rainy nights.
BYH to our U.S. Justice Department for arresting the far right-wing group leader Stewart Rhodes. I was beginning to get bored with the Jan. 6 commission. However, after seeing photos of this scary-looking leader, I am definitely wide awake. He reminds me of the the Governor on the series “The Walking Dead.”
BYH to the folks who are arguing against investment from the cryptocurrency mining facility. You don’t argue and protest against investment and jobs without being poor representatives for your community. Stand your ground City of Greenville and Pitt County and beat them like a drum with yes votes.