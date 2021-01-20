On MLK Day, I sit and wonder what MLK, Jr would say to his people today if he could see them. And what he would say to the religious leaders that do not speak out about fathers not taking care of their children. Indeed, I think he would condemn the BLM position that says the nuclear family is not critical. Clearly it is, but nobody wants to talk about it.
There was a BYH praising the mayor for bringing MetroNet to Greenville. One of my neighbors decided to check to see what was offered. He found that none of the channel groups offered included all the channels we now receive. MetroNet suggested that he subscribe to a streaming service, an additional cost. Looked at comments from MetroNet subscribers; one subscriber said it took over two days to set up internet! Is this an improvement?
Trump promised us a wall, and yes he delivered, but unfortunately, the wall is now surrounding our nation’s Capitol. Such a contrast to the way it appeared on Aug. 28, 1963, when Dr. King delivered his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech. That day, the March on Washington, over 250,000 people of all races and religions peacefully assembled in support of civil rights, liberties and equality for all.
An analogy for COVID vaccinations: I have a bakery capable of making and selling 1,000 doughnuts per week. I have customers who would like to buy 3,000 per week. Using government math, I should increase the number of customers to increase my demand to 8,000 per week. Never underestimate the minds of our “leaders?”
BYH Pitt County Democrat’s ad: “Democrats believe in building a country that works for everyone.” Democratic President John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” You are no longer the Democratic party I was faithful to. I didn’t leave you, you left me.
BYH, GPD. Please have patrol cars shoot radar on the major streets that are by Vidant. I see too many big delivery trucks as well as passenger cars/trucks speeding by my office window during business hours. Write some tickets and fill those coffers!
Bless your heart to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and all of the courthouse offices and staff that have managed to get the job done! No credit, just complaints, usually, but I for one and very thankful for their dedication to this community. They are what I call “essential.” They are very dedicated people, and we take them too much for granted.
Bless your heart and brace yourself: Republicans are about to start caring about the deficit again.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.