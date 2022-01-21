BYH. The Agnes Fullilove School building is a beautiful historical building that should be saved and preserved.
BYH to the USPS! Unlike other posters complaining about poor service, I have a different perspective. My mail carrier gets here about the same time everyday and it’s usually before noon. My mail goes between North Carolina and Massachusetts in three days and the service I get at the 10th Street annex is the most efficient and friendly you can find in any business. No USPS hater here!
BYH to those that complain about speeders and the post office. You might as well try sweeping back the ocean tides. I think the post office service will improve but there is no hope for those that should be doing something about speeders. They just don’t care. They did not care when we moved to Greenville 15 years ago and they don’t care today.
BOH, so many opinions, so little understanding. N-95 masks are not simple sieves. They work by filtration, impaction and electrostatic attraction, but only when a fit is verified. Electric cars reduce greenhouse gases compared to internal combustion IF pollutants are controlled by the electricity generator, thus improving overall environmental impacts. Crypto-currency processing creates an entirely new and exorbitant demand for additional electrical energy generation. Quite a different net effect.
Residents, property owners, and businesses are reminded that by local laws, it is their responsibility and liability to clear sidewalks adjacent to their property within 24 hours of snow or ice. BYH to those who fail to do this.
BYH to the people trying to stop the data processing company by referring to the lawsuit against a totally different company in Tennessee. That’s like complaining that all pickup trucks are loud by pointing to those few jerks with the really loud tailpipes that you can hear from half a mile away. SMH.
No matter what politics you favor, surely it is a bad idea to eliminate runoffs for primaries with the voting rules we have now. With ranked choice voting you could avoid runoffs. As it is, eliminating runoffs is a way of preventing voters from having more influence than party officials.
To those complaining about mail delivery or lack there of, please come and help us. We are all very tired because no one goes to the store anymore. We do not have enough people to do the job but we are expected to do the job regardless of this minor problem. We will welcome any volunteers to get the job done. You can even deliver your own mail. Come and get it.
Bless our hearts! What is a bitcoin, anyway?
