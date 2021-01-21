BYH to the owner of the sweet dog who was bitten twice. I had to stop taking my dog there because other dogs kept wanting to fight him. He weighs 140 pounds but is the sweetest dog. All I got from the other owners were excuses about how “moody” their dogs were. They shouldn’t take their dogs there if they’re moody!
BYH everyone singing praises to Mayor Connelly about MetroNet. All good but why has he not joined the other mayors in eastern North Carolina in requesting Attorney General Josh Stein to investigate Suddenlink? Also, were any of the citizens surveyed as to other companies of preference? Did he and council members vet any other firms? Questions need to be publicly answered.
Vidant where are you? On phone for hours with Duke and UNC who are offering vaccines in many locations. If Vidant is contacting high-risk patients, I don’t understand the criteria. My husband is 72 with multiple health problems, was in Vidant Heart Center three times between October and December plus inpatient for a stroke in April. Cardiologist said get a vaccine quickly. No contact from Vidant. No help by phone.
BOH, we should be concerned as to where our country is headed. You may have not liked Trump as a person, but he accomplished a lot of good things in four years, although the Dems, social media and the news sources (really more opinion sources) would disagree. If as much effort was put into working with each other as there was fighting Trump, we could have accomplished so much more.
BYH PCS teachers. Why are math students being instructed to watch the inauguration and share their thoughts and feelings about it? I’d be afraid of completing the assignment if my viewpoint differed from the teacher’s. Would I be ostracized and given lower grades than if my views lined up with the teacher’s?
BYH former president Donald Trump. Your departure brings to mind the old saying, “There are two kinds of people in this world, those who create happiness wherever they go and those who create happiness whenever they go.”
BYH Greenville! As we await the COVID 19 vaccine, I’m wondering who had the bright idea to host that at the convention center? Traffic is already brutal on Greenville Boulevard and that parking lot is not an easy-in, easy-out location. How about sharing the Vidant lot and providing a drive-through vaccination service!
BYH to the workers at Vidant Health. My husband and I went on separate days for our vaccine. The service was the same both days. At each step, there was no waiting and everyone was very efficient and professional. Good job by all!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
.