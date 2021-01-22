Bless your heart to the citizens of Winterville. Your town council joined the other municipalities in eastern North Carolina in their request to the Attorney General’s office for an investigation into the service and costs from Suddenlink. Your concerns were heard and acted upon by a unanimous vote.
BYH to Vidant Health, Greenville. I am 80 years old and received a note form you to schedule a COVID vaccination. For a week and a half I have found that daily attempts at using My Chart and phone calls, I have not been able to set an appointment date.
BYH to our nation. With a new president, let’s hope for a return to decency and civility. From the ashes of this terrible time, let’s usher in a new era of innovation and discovery where all talents are lifted up and have a fair chance to thrive for the good of us all.
Bless my heart. I think I will puke the next time I hear a liberal use the word “unity.”
BYH, dress warm, because from now on it’s going to be -45.
Thank you, dear God, for giving us another choice besides Suddenlink.
BYH, life is short, so make sure you spend as much time as possible on the internet arguing with strangers about politics.
BYH, if men got pregnant, there would be an abortion clinic on every corner.
BYH Greg Murphy. Your statement about the President’s COVID-19 relief package incentivizing people to not work shows how incredibly out of touch you are with the impacts of the pandemic on people’s lives. Interesting that you didn’t say the same thing about the previous administration’s relief packages.
Thanks to Dr. Greg Murphy and a few others who still have a spine. No bless your heart to the RINOs who have turned tail and run like a bunch of school kids fleeing a playground bully.
Bless our hearts for COVID. It gets rid of the old and weak. It gets me free rent. It gets me $900/week for not working. It gets my kids free food. It gets me free money occasionally to stimulate my spending. It keeps all the politicians in a panic. It keeps the media in a dither.
Bless your heart to everyone working in the Brody commons vaccine clinic for ECU faculty/staff. The whole process was professional, efficient and pleasant. This clinic should be a model for the new Vidant/health department distribution center.
BYH to the BYHer who used ‘their’, ‘there’ and ‘they’re’ correctly in the same sentence on 1/21/21. Bless ‘their’ lil’ ol’ heart! Thar be gold in the grammar chest! Arrrrrgh.
