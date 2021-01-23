I have to chuckle went I see certain folks wearing masks below their noses. I see it in church, stores, restaurants, and the workplace. Do they really think it's effective if worn below the nose? Smh
BYH to Suddenlink. For all your high prices and pitiful customer service, you have increased my January bill by $27. Increase was due to my promotion credit being reduced from $55 to $38 and late fee of $10 being charged to my bill for a payment that you failed to debit to my account a month ago. Keep up the good work.
BYH, for all those wanting free stuff! Time to reflect on the following! When half the people get the idea they don't have to work since the other half is going to take care of them and then the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because someone else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end of the nation. It's coming.
In the spirit of "social justice," I believe that all COVID vaccinations should be offered to the minority community before the current over 65 group. The vaccinations could then be expanded to the 1b group in the summer of 2021.
Biden is our new president. Everyone with Trump signs, please remove them Home sales are down because no one wants to live beside a "deplorable." Bless your Hearts.
Bless our hearts. I hope Trump and Bannon try to form a third political party soon. They will quickly realize their loud minority is puny and weak.
BYH, I pray Kamala Harris understands the seriousness of her job. Hopefully, we won't have to hear her fake giggling for the next four years and make us women proud. It's no laughing matter. Get serious. It's bad enough we had to watch a first lady dance for eight years.
BYH anti-Trumpers. He has been impeached, again. He is out of the White House, gone, whining and pouting. Does it really serve a purpose to continue to the Senate with the impeachment? It will just keep him in the spotlight, keep his name in the news. He is gone, let's forget him. The legislators should have more important things to deal with than a twice impeached Trump.
BYH, true peace isn't just the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice.
Bless your heart to the Vidant CEO who believes that his plan to vaccinate 4,000 people next week to be historic. I hope his medical skills are better than his knowledge of history. In the 1950s the number of school children vaccinated for polio far exceeds anything we are doing today.
Bless your heart to Vidant for all your crowing and bragging about your vaccination performance. I got an email from you indicating my eligibility for a shot. Neither your My Chart system nor your phone number have allowed me to schedule a vaccination.
Bless my heart, I had never in my life seen such a large bunch of losers at one place at one time as I saw on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. It was reminiscent of the mob that shouted "Crucify Him!" 2000 years ago.
It's hard to believe that the left is destroying the 1st Amendment and freedom of speech. BMH, I thought they were going to start with the 2nd Amendment, but it looks like they are taking our rights away in order.
Just Remember Everything the Democrats accuse the Republicans of doing they have already done or are in the process of doing.
BYH to our country. If a president has to be sworn in behind a steel fence and have 25,000 National Guardsmen to guard, even this means the candidate is not looked upon as one chosen by its country's citizens. Biden is not America's choice, it is a choice chosen by only a few. God help our country.
BYH to Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow. Makes the best pillow I ever had. Perhaps all of you should try one, get more sleep, become less irritable, and quit being so judgmental of those with different beliefs. Just "chill!"
I guess we all now know that by ending President Trump's America First programs the new President Biden will be putting China first, and America last.
BOH. Now that Elvis (Trump) has "left the building" and with all his current financial woes (Deutsche Bank, etc.), don't you think it is a good idea to have someone with the White House staff count all the china and silverware and make sure all the paintings are on the walls? There were a lot of boxes being moved recently.
BYH to those who think the deficit doesn’t matter. Guess who the USA owes. China! Not good given the fact that the Biden’s and most Democrats (now in charge) owe China their allegiance. It’s how Sen. Boxer and Rep. Swalwell have people close to them who were/are Chinese spies. Pay attention people
BYH to the ones that are always saying the Republicans are racist. Let's not forget that during Ronald Reagan's presidency from 1981 to 1989 the MLK holiday began in 1986 by a Republican president.
Bless my heart. I am confused. Is it only called insurrection if it's white people? Everyone who has a cell phone, look up the definition. That was going on way before Jan. 6.
Thank God Almighty! Trump is gone and irrelevant finally! Now, let’s lock him up!
No BYH to WITN that you didn't air President's Trump farewell address. Guess you didn't want your viewers to see some of the positive things that were accomplished by his administration. Very sad, won't continue to watch your station which I have watched for years, so biased.
Given the standard used against Trump, Kamala Harris also should be impeached for her comments on the Antifa/BLM insurrection this summer. "They're not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they're not gonna stop after Election Day ... they're not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not." Truth hurts, BHH.
On MLK Day President-elect Biden was out doing community service. Disgraced President Trump was planning to pardon multitudes of criminals. This tells us all we need to know about their respective characters.
BOH, we should all thank God and President Trump for his Operation Warp Speed that got us vaccines in less than a year! All the chump politicians would still be having committee meetings.
BYH to those who fail to realize that Donald Trump is a charlatan and a carney. To add insult to injury, he is not even a good one. He falls far short of having the oratorical skills of P.T. Barnum. I am forced to surmise that one third of the American people must be intellectually challenged.
It looks like violence is spiraling out of control in Greenville and Pitt County. If it continues to escalate, we may become known as "The Little Chicago of the South." Please refrain from shooting your neighbor unless it is absolutely necessary.
A big BYH to all of the precautions being made to “protect the state capitols.” What happened to “defunding the police?"
BYH to Republicans like Greg Murphy, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump who suddenly want "unity" after lying about election results for two months so consistently that millions actually believe the big lie. Some so much they ransacked the Capitol Building.
Zero bless your hearts to Greg Murphy regarding his actions at the Capitol. I was already disappointed that he planned to object to the Electoral College votes. The president’s claims of fraud were adjudicated repeatedly (by judges he appointed) and he lost every significant claim. But after the president’s attempts to get state election officials to recalibrate their election results in his favor, could Murphy not understand that the best thing for our democracy would be to declare Joe Biden the winner and move on to a more sane administration? Then after the president whips his supporters up into a murderous frenzy, Murphy still wants to support Donald Trump?
BYH to the Health Department COVID vaccine process on Jan. 11. I was very impressed with how smoothly and timely everything went, the abundance of staff including police and National Guard assisting with traffic and getting people to where they needed to be. The instructions were very clear, precise and instructive. Most of the interaction was outside so extra thanks to the staff for having to endure this cold morning.
I know there are quite a few very bright people in the medical field. It seems like at least one could come up with an idea to distribute the vaccine. Please take it off the ice and get it into people's arms.
BYH to Dr. Murphy! You’re doing no one any good by continuing to defend Trump’s persistent lies regarding election problems. If you have some evidence, present it. If not, keep quite and move on.
It’s a shame that President Biden is going to have to spend so much time and energy repairing the mess that President Trump made.
Well, I hope we have learned our lesson. Obviously, it is foolish to elect a spoiled brat to public office. He will eventually grow up and then the real problems will begin.
BYH, Trump was a wimp advising folks to march to Capitol with him, and then he was a no show, not that it would have made such a difference. Would there have been less destruction inside the Capitol?
It’s very late in the game, but more and more people are finally realizing just how toxic and unstable Donald Trump is.
Bless Greg Murphy’s heart. He chose political gain over the good of our country’s democracy yet again. All you and your fellow Republicans care about is courting Trump’s base. As former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel stated, “ I think the Republican Party has lost its bearing, its compass, its North Star. It’s become the Trump party. “ That is a sad commentary indeed.