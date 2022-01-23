I'm sitting here waiting for the snow and ice. And waiting for the free Covid test kits that will show whether or not the ice and snow is coming for me before Covid gets me. All this waiting is rather lame. You only go around once and I was attempting to grab all the gusto I could but then realized I was too tired, depressed and confused. Have a nice snow day.
BYH to the area code enforcers who ignore town and city mandates for property owners to shovel or clear snow off go the sidewalks. How are we supposed to move about or get to work if you can't keep the walkways clear?
Why are people in wheelchairs even allowed outside? The police that stopped the wheelchair guy in Farmville on Friday should have arrested him for trying to get to the food store. His doing so made at least a dozen cars have to slow down or change lanes to pass him, Bless His Heart and thank you to the Farmville police for pulling him over. Please next time arrest him for daring to use the road.
BYH to the guy in a wheelchair in Farmville just trying to make it to Food Lion before the snowstorm hit who got stopped by the police for using the road. Some people called the police on him because they had to slow down to pass and screamed at him to get on the sidewalk. Bless them for failing to notice that there is no sidewalk there. It's sad that we make food shopping dangerous!
BYH to all of those drivers who can't be bothered to clear their vehicles of snow and ice before speeding down the roadway. When it melts and flies off at 70-80 mph, where do you think it goes? Be safe and clear your snow debris.
BYH to those who have forgotten how to use a shovel to clear the sidewalk in front of their property. Stick, lift, and throw. Repeat.
Bless the USPS. Does anyone have any ideas about how to get my daily mail? Can't seem to figure out when it may come. Sometimes 3 o'clock. Sometimes not at all.
BYH Starbucks. You folded quickly, now not requiring employees to be vaccinated. Coffee is overpriced, wait time is long. Will be re-gifting my Gift card.
No Bless the heart of anyone who blames President Biden for the spread of COVID 19. You need to blame the real culprits which are the brain washed people who won't get vaccinated.
BYH to the Farmville bike guy who got hit and nearly killed by an uninsured, inattentive driver. You're in a wheelchair now after a month in the hospital and then surgery just a few days ago but you still continue to advocate for safer roads and sidewalks for everyone as you have done for decades. You're amazing and inspiring. Heal quickly and learn to wear your purple heart with pride as you improve our world.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.